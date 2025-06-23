Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaboration, R&D, and Licensing Agreements Trends Report 2025 with Directory of 959 Deals - Upfront, Milestone, & Royalties Terms, Company, Deal Type and Therapy Area - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 959 artificial intelligence deals announced since 2019, including financial terms where available, and links to online deal records of actual artificial intelligence partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of artificial intelligence deals from 2019 to 2025. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the artificial intelligence deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter artificial intelligence deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D and commercialization of outcomes.

The report includes collaboration, development, research, and licensing deals. The initial chapters of the report offer an orientation of artificial intelligence dealmaking. It begins with an introduction, followed by an overview of the trends in AI dealmaking since 2019. The chapters then highlight leading AI deals, list the top 25 most active companies in AI dealmaking, and provide detailed reviews of AI deals and partnering agreements, organized by specific AI technology type and available contract documents.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in artificial intelligence deal-making since 2019. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided, organized by company A-Z, deal type, and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and, where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2019

Browse artificial intelligence collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financial terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess the suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in artificial intelligence dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of artificial intelligence deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading artificial intelligence deals by value

Most active artificial intelligence licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in artificial intelligence dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Artificial intelligence deals over the years

2.3. Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers

2.4. Artificial intelligence deals by deal type

2.5. Artificial intelligence deals by therapy area

2.6. Artificial intelligence deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for artificial intelligence deals

2.7.1 Artificial intelligence deals headline values

2.7.2 Artificial intelligence deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Artificial intelligence deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Artificial intelligence royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading artificial intelligence deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top artificial intelligence deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers

4.3. Most active artificial intelligence deals company profiles

Chapter 5 - Artificial intelligence contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Artificial intelligence contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Artificial intelligence dealmaking by technology type

Deal directory

Deal directory - Artificial intelligence deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Artificial intelligence deals by deal type

Deal directory - Artificial intelligence deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions

Companies Featured

3M

ACT Therapeutics

AdventHealth

AbbVie

Amgen

Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon Web Services

General Electric

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Pfizer

Tata Consultancy Services

JP Morgan Chase

Goldman Sachs

Boeing

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Delta Air Lines

Ford Motor Company

Facebook

NVIDIA Corporation

Cisco Systems

Intel Corporation

Verizon Communications

Coca-Cola Company

Samsung Electronics

Tesla, Inc.

ExxonMobil

Walmart

PepsiCo

Disney

Adobe Systems

Salesforce

Nike

Unilever

Red Hat

Siemens AG

American Express

Berkshire Hathaway

Starbucks

Alphabet Inc.

Arm Holdings

LinkedIn

Airbnb

Netflix

Spotify

SpaceX

Uber Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fjz7g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.