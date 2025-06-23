-

KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to County of Chesterfield, VA General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025A and 2025B; Outlook Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a AAA rating, Stable Outlook to County of Chesterfield General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds Series 2025A and General Obligation Refunding Bonds Series 2025B. Concurrently, KBRA assigns a AAA rating, Stable Outlook to outstanding parity General Obligation Bonds.

Key Credit Considerations

The ratings actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Healthy finances with consistently positive operating performance.
  • Strong fiscal management policies and oversight.
  • Rapidly expanding economy and stability in the tax base.

Credit Challenges

  • Liability burden, while still manageable, is growing reflecting the County’s growing population and service needs.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Not applicable at the AAA rating level.

For Downgrade

  • While not expected, a considerable drawdown in reserves below the County’s established policy.
  • Significant contraction in the tax base or local economy.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1010102

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Joe Plonski, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2353
joe.plonski@kbra.com

Joanne Ferrigan, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1455
joanne.ferrigan@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Joe Plonski, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2353
joe.plonski@kbra.com

Joanne Ferrigan, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1455
joanne.ferrigan@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Point Broadband Funding, LLC, Series 2025-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to the Series 2025-1 Class A-1-V Notes, Class A-1-L Notes, Class A-2 Notes, Class B Notes, and Class C Notes (Point 2025-1, or the Series 2025-1 Notes) from Point Broadband Funding, LLC, (the Issuer), a communications infrastructure securitization (CIS). Point 2025-1 represents Point Broadband Funding, LLC’s (the Issuer) first securitization. The transaction structure is a master trust, and as such, the indenture permits the issuance o...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to GLS Auto Select Receivables Issuer Trust 2025-3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes (five tranches) issued by GLS Auto Select Receivables Issuer Trust 2025-3 ("GSAR 2025-3"), an auto loan ABS transaction. GSAR 2025-3 represents the eighth near prime term ABS securitization for Global Lending Services LLC (“GLS” or the “Company”), and the second near-prime public securitization of 2025. Since 2014, the Company has also issued 31 securitizations under its GCAR program, collateralized by mostly s...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BANK5 2025-5YR15

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 33 classes of BANK5 2025-5YR15, a $556.3 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 30 commercial mortgage loans secured by 67 properties. The collateral properties are located throughout 33 MSAs, of which the three largest are New York (22.9% of pool balance), Palm Beach County (9.9%), and Minneapolis (9.9%). The pool has exposure to all major property types, with three types representing mo...
Back to Newsroom