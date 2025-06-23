AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to JMalucelli Travelers Seguros SA

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to JMalucelli Travelers Seguros SA (JMT) (Colombia). The outlook assigned to the Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect JMT’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also consider support from JMT’s ultimate parent, Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. (Liberty Mutual).

JMT is a niche provider focused on underwriting surety bonds, with a limited number of other associated adjacent lines, in various business sectors, exclusively in Colombia. The company leverages its long-term producer partnerships across multiple distribution sources, as well as Liberty Mutual’s deep experience and expertise in writing surety worldwide. JMT’s balance sheet strength is supported by its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Credit Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The balance sheet strength assessment considers JMT’s solid reinsurance program with Liberty Mutual, as well as a conservative investment philosophy.

The business JMT is writing has shown consistent profitability historically, while underwriting income is expected to be augmented by investment returns. The company’s risk management frameworks and capabilities are considered appropriate and aligned with its stated risk profile, along with guidance and oversight by Liberty Mutual.

