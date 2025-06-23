Compound Planning Eclipses 50 Total Advisors; Continues Momentum with Eight Latest Additions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compound Planning, a leading digital family office committed to reimagining wealth management for next-generation advisors, today announced eight financial advisors have joined the firm, including a three-person advisory team who previously managed their own $120 million RIA, Northstar Financial Management (“Northstar”).

Based in Moscow, ID, Kaitlin Jones, Mark Mooring, and Charlotte Jones join as the Northstar Group at Compound Planning — bringing a diverse range of expertise, including financial planning, portfolio management, tax services, and trust and estate administration.

Kaitlin Jones, CFP®, EA spent five years as a Wealth Management Associate at HRC Wealth Management before founding Northstar in 2017. Mark Mooring, CFP®, CIMA®, served as a pilot and Deputy Director in the Navy for over 12 years before joining Northstar as a Financial Advisor in 2019. Charlotte Jones, CEPA®, EA, a former marketing leader at Intuit and Microsoft, left big tech to join Northstar as a Financial Advisor and Chief Operating Officer in 2020.

“When we went looking for the perfect partner for our business, Compound Planning’s integrated tax services immediately stood out,” Kaitlin said. “To us, tax preparation and planning should always be at the center of what we do — not some separate, disconnected experience. That alignment really mattered to us. When we paired that with the modern technology, operational support, and career opportunity that Compound Planning offered our entire team, our choice was clear.”

In addition to the Northstar team, Michelle Leichtner, Hali London, Jan Shull, James Taylor, and Brandon Wyand also joined Compound in April, having previously managed $835 million in client assets. These additions serve as the latest examples of Compound’s exponential growth, as the firm has now added 17 advisors in 2025, after adding 30 total advisors and doubling its AUM in 2024.

“We’re excited to welcome Kaitlin, Mark, and Charlotte to Compound, along with Michelle, Hali, Jan, James, and Brandon, as they each offer specialized experience that will undoubtedly elevate our clients’ experience,” said Christian Haigh, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Compound Planning. “The recruiting environment continues to remain competitive, which makes it that much more rewarding to see that our vision, technology, and broader value proposition continue resonating with quality, next-gen advisors who are generating positive experiences for their clients.”

Leichtner, London, Shull, Taylor, and Wyand each bring experience to Compound that reinforces the firm’s commitment to providing full-service wealth management solutions for high-net-worth and ultra high-net-worth individuals:

Michelle Leichtner, Denver, CO: A CFP® with over 20 years of financial services experience across RIAs, investment banks, and hedge funds, Leichtner joined Compound on April 4. She works with individuals and families to provide personalized financial strategies and solutions, focusing on comprehensive wealth planning. Prior to joining Compound, Leichtner served as a Wealth Advisor at Motley Fool Wealth Management. She is currently pursuing her CPA certification.

Hali London, Bethesda, MD: With more than 30 years experience, London joined Compound on April 4 with a CFP®, ChFEB (federal employee benefits), CFT-1 (Certified Financial Therapist Level 1) and MBA in Finance in her arsenal. She applies that expertise to provide holistic financial counsel unique to clients' situations, and her approach is grounded by the belief that financial planning should address both financial security and mental wellbeing. Prior to joining Compound, London served as Senior Wealth Advisor and Senior Lead Planner at Motley Fool Wealth Management and Facet Wealth, respectively.

Jan Shull, Des Moines, IA: With over 13 years of experience, Shull joined Compound Planning after advising high-net-worth clients at Ameriprise and Edward Jones. She creates personalized strategies that support long-term goals and help clients navigate market shifts, retirement planning, and major life transitions. Known for simplifying complex financial topics, Shull holds the APMA® designation and specializes in investment management, estate planning, and risk management.

James Taylor, Phoenix, AZ: A CFP® with nearly 20 years of experience, Taylor joined Compound after serving as a Wealth Advisor at Mercer Advisors. He began his career in insurance in and transitioned to comprehensive planning in 2011, working with retirees, business owners, and federal employees. His approach blends technical depth with clear, compassionate guidance. Taylor holds a BS in Business Administration from Arizona State and specializes in investment management, tax planning, and business succession.

A CFP® with nearly 20 years of experience, Taylor joined Compound after serving as a Wealth Advisor at Mercer Advisors. He began his career in insurance in and transitioned to comprehensive planning in 2011, working with retirees, business owners, and federal employees. His approach blends technical depth with clear, compassionate guidance. Taylor holds a BS in Business Administration from Arizona State and specializes in investment management, tax planning, and business succession. Brandon Wyand, Morrison, CO: Wyand joined Compound on April 21 with over a decade of experience helping clients navigate complex financial decisions with clarity and confidence. He works with individuals and families to design personalized financial strategies that support long-term goals and reflect their values. Wyand began his career in the life insurance industry before earning his CFP® designation in 2018, serving in advisory roles at Vanguard, Personal Capital, and Empower Advisory Group before joining Compound. He holds Series 63 and 65 licenses.

About Compound Planning:

Compound Planning is a digital family office and tech-enabled RIA that manages over $3 billion for high-net-worth entrepreneurs, professionals, families, and retirees. The firm is reimagining wealth management for successful next-generation advisors – offering modern technology and institutional support tailored to their practice and built for growth.

Disclosure: Compound Planning, Inc. is an SEC-registered investment adviser based out of New York. The content of this material is general market commentary and/or is the personal opinion of the author or speaker which does not necessarily reflect the firm’s views or opinions. It is not legal, tax, or investment advice or any professional advice nor is it a solicitation to engage in a securities transaction. The achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license, recognition by publications, media, or other organizations, membership in any professional organization, or any amount of prior experience or success, should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results or satisfaction if Compound Planning is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Compound Planning’s total assets under management (AUM) and number of advisors referenced in this announcement are as of 1/31/2025.