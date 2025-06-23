-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Point Broadband Funding, LLC, Series 2025-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to the Series 2025-1 Class A-1-V Notes, Class A-1-L Notes, Class A-2 Notes, Class B Notes, and Class C Notes (Point 2025-1, or the Series 2025-1 Notes) from Point Broadband Funding, LLC, (the Issuer), a communications infrastructure securitization (CIS).

Point 2025-1 represents Point Broadband Funding, LLC’s (the Issuer) first securitization. The transaction structure is a master trust, and as such, the indenture permits the issuance of additional classes and series of notes subject to certain conditions including rating agency confirmation. The proceeds from the sale of the Notes will primarily be used to repay existing indebtedness, fund the collection and reserve accounts, pay transaction fees, and for general corporate purposes, which may include growth capital expenditures.

The business of the Issuer is to own, manage, and operate fiber optic communications systems, wireless communications infrastructure, and fiber optic systems which facilitate data, IP-delivered voice, broadband, voice and streaming video and other services, and any related revenue streams and equipment. The assets consist of FTTP infrastructure; related easements, rights of use and other access agreements (the Fiber Network Underlying Rights Agreements and, together with FTTP infrastructure, the Fiber Network Assets); wireless communications, antennae, and other equipment for other wireless information (collectively, the Wireless Network Assets and, together with the Fiber Network Assets, the Network Assets); and any current or future related customer agreements.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1009973

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Anna Roginkin, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1212
anna.roginkin@kbra.com

Xilun Chen, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2431
xilun.chen@kbra.com

Fred Perreten, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2454
fred.perreten@kbra.com

Eric Thompson, SMD, Global Head of Structured Finance Ratings (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2355
eric.thompson@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

