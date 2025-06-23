Circle and Fiserv Announce Strategic Collaboration to Power Stablecoin Payments Across Financial Ecosystems

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), a global financial technology firm and stablecoin market leader, today announced a strategic collaboration with Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, to jointly explore and develop stablecoin-enabled solutions for financial institutions and merchants within the Fiserv ecosystem.

This collaboration will bring together Circle’s comprehensive stablecoin platform, including its regulated USDC infrastructure and Circle Payments Network, with Fiserv’s industry-leading digital banking and payment capabilities. The initiative aims to equip banks and fintechs leveraging Fiserv’s digital asset platform and branded stablecoin with seamless access to digital dollar infrastructure, enabling enhanced payment experiences, real-time settlement, and expanded global reach.

Through this integration, Fiserv clients adopting stablecoin-based solutions will gain access to the power of interoperable, regulated digital dollars. Leveraging Circle’s infrastructure, Fiserv intends to offer capabilities that connect domestic and cross-border payment use cases to a modern internet-native financial layer, providing high-speed, low-cost transactions that move at the speed of the internet.

“As demand for real-time, borderless financial experiences accelerates, this collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting forward-thinking financial institutions,” said Jeremy Allaire, Chairman and CEO of Circle. “Fiserv is a trusted leader in enabling money movement across the financial ecosystem. By integrating with Circle’s infrastructure, Fiserv is positioned to extend the benefits of stablecoin-based payments and open internet finance to thousands of financial institutions.”

This effort builds on Circle’s longstanding commitment to partnering with a wide range of fintechs, payment processors, and regulated banks to unlock new opportunities in the digital asset economy. As part of this initiative, the companies will work together to design and deploy scalable solutions that harness the liquidity, interoperability, and compliance frameworks that underpin USDC and the Circle platform.

Details of the collaboration are expected to be rolled out in phases, and will be subject to applicable regulatory reviews and partner readiness.

About Circle Internet Group, Inc.

Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is building the world’s largest, most-widely used, stablecoin network, and issues, through its regulated affiliates, USDC and EURC stablecoins. Circle provides a comprehensive suite of financial and technology services that empower enterprises and developers to integrate stablecoins and blockchains into their products, services and business operations.