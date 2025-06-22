Tigo Energy and BayWa r.e. Empower High-Wattage C&I Solar in Thailand

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) (“Tigo” or “Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that the Company will share a trade show booth with BayWa r.e. at the annual ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2025, from July 2-4, at the QSNCC in Bangkok, Thailand. At the show, Tigo will focus on supporting Commercial and Industrial (C&I) solar installers and engineering, procurement, and construction specialists (EPCs) as enforcement of new rapid shutdown requirements begins, deploying high-wattage modules in high-irradiance regions, and ensuring Total Quality Solar (TQS) through Tigo service programs.

For solar projects in hot, humid, and high-irradiance (>1000W/m2) regions like Southeast Asia, the Tigo TS4-X family of MLPE devices provides the latest in optimization, monitoring, and safety for solar installers deploying high-wattage modules, including supporting the increased backside gains of modern bifacial modules. The TS4-X product line gives installers more freedom to deploy the modules that deliver the power and performance for their customer deployments, reduce labor costs with a no-bolt design and no need for additional ground wiring, and contribute to improving Levelized Cost Of Energy (LCOE) in the large-scale solar sector. Tigo MLPE devices pair with an industry-leading list of third-party solar inverters to deliver design and installation flexibility for solar installers and EPCs.

“Thailand’s rooftop solar market is growing rapidly and so is the demand for safer, smarter systems,” said Junrhey Castro, managing director at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems. “As a regional distributor, we’re committed to supporting this growth with reliable solutions that protect both the performance and investment of our customers. Having Tigo in our product portfolio reflects our focus on quality and innovation for solar professionals across Thailand and Southeast Asia.”

In Thailand, Tigo will also invite installers to enroll directly in the Tigo Green Glove service program at the BayWa r.e. booth. The Green Glove service program is a premium support experience for installers of commercial and industrial (C&I) systems that enhances the installer experience and drives quality across the solar value chain with a process that includes a set of formalized support engagements for Tigo C&I installers before, during, and after the installation.

“Strong collaboration between global companies like BayWa r.e. and Tigo is part of what makes the solar ecosystem work for more installers and EPCs around the world,” said Jing Tian, chief growth and revenue officer at Tigo Energy. “As with many of the pro-solar nations in Asia, we believe that products like the TS4-X and programs like Green Glove make great strides in further driving LCOE down, and Total Quality Solar up, respectively. In regions with higher-than-normal irradiance values in particular, these dynamics benefit the entire industry, from equipment manufacturer to installer, and on to the operators and asset owners.”

ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2025 attendees are invited to visit BayWa r.e. and Tigo at booth F11 from July 2-4, at the QSNCC in Bangkok, Thailand. To book an appointment with a Tigo specialist at the show, please register your interest here.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and provides products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.