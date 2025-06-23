Decks & Docks Company Partners with Midwest-Based The Deck Supply

CLEARWATER, Fla. & KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Decks & Docks Company, a leading pure-play specialty distributor of composite decking and outdoor living building products, today announced that it has acquired The Deck Supply, a leading composite decking building products distributor with six retail locations in Missouri, Kansas and Iowa, along with a strong and growing e-commerce presence. Decks & Docks and The Deck Supply are highly complementary, and the transaction expands Deck & Docks’ growing presence in the inland decking market. The Deck Supply will operate under the Decks & Docks banner and its employees will continue to provide their local customers with market-leading consultative support, product expertise and service from all The Deck Supply’s existing locations.

“We are excited to welcome the Smith brothers – Travis, Marshall and Jordan – and the entire team to Decks & Docks,” said Shawn Roberts, CEO of Decks & Docks. “We have long admired the work they have done to build a great business. Their addition to our team provides us with expansion in the Midwest and deepens our ability to serve customers with the same comprehensive array of top-quality outdoor living supplies and highly attentive and knowledgeable service at all our locations each and every day.”

The Deck Supply is a multi-site specialty distributor of composite decking and railing, framing lumber and hardware, and deck accessories such as lighting and drainage and screen systems. The Deck Supply carries major decking brands, and its customers consist primarily of contractors, deck builders, remodelers, and custom home builders.

“This is a significant milestone for my family and all our colleagues, as it ensures we are joining a company that shares our commitment to always having the products our customers need to get the job done and providing them with a level of expertise that is hard to find anywhere else,” said Travis Smith, CFO of The Deck Supply. “My brothers and I look forward to working with the Decks & Docks leadership team to continue our expansion into the Midwest, further bolster our customer offering, provide opportunities to our employees, and grow our business together.”

“Establishing a presence in the Midwest and continuing to grow our inland decking footprint are two key pillars of our growth plan, and we have found outstanding new partners in the Smiths and the platform they have built,” said Tyler Wallace, President of Decks & Docks. “The composite decking and building products markets continue to offer attractive growth opportunities, and we look forward to working with everyone at The Deck Supply to capitalize on this momentum together.”

Travis, Marshall and Jordan Smith will lead The Deck Supply business under the Decks & Docks banner, and along with the Decks & Docks leadership team, hold an ownership position in Decks & Docks.

About Decks & Docks Company

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Clearwater, Fla., Decks & Docks is a leading pure-play specialty distributor of composite decking and outdoor living building products. Known as a one-stop shop for contractor customers, offering a comprehensive suite of composite decking, railings, pilings and vinyl seawall, Decks & Docks serves multiple markets throughout the United States, operating a network of 53 facilities across 18 states and shipping domestically and internationally. Decks & Docks has a proven track record of successful expansion and a reputation for fantastic service, great value and rapid delivery of supplies. Visit www.decks-docks.com.