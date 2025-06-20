TJC Announces Agreement to Acquire Wedgewood Weddings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TJC, L.P. (“TJC”) today announced that an affiliate of The Resolute Fund VI, L.P. (“Resolute VI”) has closed the acquisition of Wedgewood Hospitality Group, Inc. (“Wedgewood” or the “Company”).

Wedgewood is a scaled, asset-light, full-service provider of wedding services in the U.S., operating over 75 venues across 8 states. Serving over 11,000 couples annually, the Company has redefined the typical wedding experience through its all-inclusive model featuring multi-tiered, professionally planned wedding packages, providing couples price transparency and stress-free planning experiences. Through its sophisticated sales and marketing team, Wedgewood efficiently generates and converts leads, driving industry leading venue utilization levels. Wedgewood’s high consumer satisfaction scores and positive reviews contribute to a strong pipeline of referrals and unmatched brand reputation. The Company is headquartered in Temecula, California and has ~2,000 employees located across the U.S.

Wedgewood is a second generation family business that was founded in 1986 by John Zaruka. Bill Zaruka leads Wedgewood as CEO today and is supported by an impressive management team that has been instrumental in driving the Company’s successful track record. The Zaruka’s partnered with Prospect Partners in 2014 to begin the process of building a sustainable middle market platform company. Resolute VI’s investment will provide Wedgewood’s management team with significant resources to support organic growth, new venue openings, and operational improvements.

"Wedgewood is thrilled to partner with TJC on its next phase of transformation and growth," said Wedgewood CEO Bill Zaruka. "We’re proud of what our team has built over nearly four decades. With TJC's support, we’re excited to scale even further, accelerate growth in new regions and continue to modernize our platform to better serve our couples.”

"Bill and his team have built a category-defining platform while providing couples with a wedding experience that delivers both quality and value. We look forward to investing in the future growth of Wedgewood," stated Jeff Miller, Partner at TJC, L.P.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel for TJC. Harris Williams LLC is acting as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel to Prospect Partners, LLC.

About TJC, L.P.

TJC, L.P., formerly known as The Jordan Company, has worked for more than 40 years with CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs across a range of industries including Consumer & Healthcare, Diversified Industrials, Industrial Technology, Logistics & Supply Chain and Technology & Infrastructure. With $32.0 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025, TJC is managed by a senior leadership team that has invested together for over 23 years on over 85 investments. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago, Miami and Stamford. For more information, please visit www.tjclp.com.

About Prospect Partners, LLC

Founded in 1998, Prospect Partners is an active investor and builder of pre-lower middle market companies. Prospect focuses on partnering with management teams to complete recapitalizations, build-ups, carve-outs, and generational transitions. The Prospect team brings deep domain expertise building high potential companies through both operational improvements and acquisitions. For more information, please visit: www.prospect-partners.com.