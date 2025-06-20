Comtech Rejoins iCERT, Deepening Commitment to Public Safety Innovation

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun. 20, 2025-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) (“Comtech” or the “Company”), a global communications technology leader, today announced that its Terrestrial & Wireless Networks (“T&W”) business segment has rejoined the Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies, Inc. (“iCERT”).

Founded in 2005, iCERT is a commercial sector trade association that brings together leading technology companies to drive innovation, shape effective policy, and promote open standards that improve public safety and emergency response. This return to iCERT is part of a series of strategic moves by the T&W business segment, including the launch of Allerium Mira - a cloud-native call handling platform designed to simplify complexity and support evolving 9-1-1 needs. Together, these efforts reflect a renewed commitment to public safety and essential service providers, backed by the same trusted team, proven solutions, and industry-wide support.

“We’re excited to collaborate with iCERT as it expands its focus on key issues and innovations in emergency communications,” said Susan Ornstein, Senior Director of Legal & Regulatory Affairs of Comtech T&W, who joined the association’s board of directors earlier this month. “Under its new leadership, iCERT is amplifying the voice of its members on public policy issues and engaging partner associations like NASNA, NENA, and APCO to advance shared priorities across the public safety community. Together with iCERT, Comtech is well positioned to address pressing public safety and regulatory matters, and advocate for federal funding, legislation, and FCC policy updates.”

“Few organizations have meant as much to me throughout my career as iCERT,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Comtech T&W. “Twenty years ago, I worked alongside two industry visionaries to establish this organization with the shared goal of fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors. I was privileged to serve as iCERT’s inaugural executive director and have remained a strong advocate of its mission throughout my career. Seeing our company rejoin the iCERT community is especially meaningful. Comtech is committed to delivering results that help communities become safer, more connected, and resilient, and iCERT is a vital partner in advancing that work.”

“iCERT stands committed to propelling public safety forward, facilitating collaboration among its member base and industry stakeholders, and creating an environment that fosters innovation and progress,” said Don Brittingham, Interim Executive Director of iCERT. “Members like Comtech play a vital role in strengthening the organization’s depth and breadth of experience across the full public safety call flow. I am excited to welcome Jeff Robertson and his team back to iCERT and look forward to empowering public safety together.”

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of satellite and space communications technologies; terrestrial and wireless network solutions; Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) and emergency services; and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Through its culture of innovation and employee empowerment, Comtech leverages its global presence and decades of technology leadership and experience to create some of the world’s most innovative solutions for mission-critical communications. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

About iCERT

iCERT—The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies—is the only industry trade association focused exclusively on emergency response technologies and related equipment, systems, and services. iCERT is dedicated to improving public safety through innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.theindustrycouncil.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.