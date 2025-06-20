-

SURMOUNT Advises VIVE Collision on Sale-Leaseback Portfolio Transaction with Four Corners Property Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SURMOUNT, a leading full-service net lease real estate advisory and investment platform, is proud to announce that it served as the exclusive real estate advisor to VIVE Collision in the successful sale-leaseback of a portfolio of automotive service properties to Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) for $4.7 million.

"SURMOUNT’s guidance was instrumental in managing the process and achieving a successful outcome with a new real estate partner." - Justin Kundrat, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at VIVE Collision

This portfolio includes well‑located facilities in prime retail corridors across Maine and Vermont, all leased back under triple‑net leases with 20 years of term remaining. VIVE Collision, now operates over 60 locations across nine states in the Northeast and has been recognized for as one of the fastest-growing auto body repair platforms in the country.

This transaction reflects continued momentum in the net lease market and underscores SURMOUNT’s role as the leading sale-leaseback advisor to fast-scaling operating companies, financial sponsors, and multi-unit franchisees.

“We were able to create a highly competitive bidding environment that ultimately secured the lowest cap rate and most favorable terms achievable in today’s market,” said Alex Marietto, Managing Director and Head of Business Development for SURMOUNT. “With this transaction, we’ve now closed over 35 sale-leaseback deals on behalf of VIVE Collision and are proud to continue supporting their expansion strategy.”

Justin Kundrat, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at VIVE Collision, added, “SURMOUNT’s guidance was instrumental in managing the process and achieving a successful outcome with a new real estate partner. We are incredibly appreciative of the team at SURMOUNT and look forward to working with them again as we continue to scale our business.”

This transaction further reinforces SURMOUNT’s capabilities across net lease advisory, sale-leaseback, and institutional capital markets.

About SURMOUNT

SURMOUNT is a full-service commercial real estate firm offering global expertise in net lease advisory, sale leaseback, lease structuring, development, capital markets, and principal investments. With over 130 professionals across offices in New York City, Boston, Scottsdale, and Chicago, SURMOUNT provides end-to-end real estate services for private investors, REITs, private equity and financial sponsors, family offices, multi-unit franchisees, business owners, tenants, developers, and lenders.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Media@Surmount.com

