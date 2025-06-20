Han Soju Selects LibDib for California Distribution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Han Soju, a brand that seamlessly blends centuries-old Korean tradition with modern distillation, announced today that it has chosen LibDib as its distributor of choice in California. Leveraging LibDib’s full-service, online distribution platform, Han Soju will now efficiently reach retailers and on-premise accounts statewide.

Han Soju’s premium line of sojus brings a fresh perspective to the category, delivering a crisp, light, and versatile flavor profile. With fewer calories and lower alcohol content than many Western spirits, Han Soju offers consumers a refreshing option suitable for a variety of occasions—from social gatherings to post-workout relaxation. By merging traditional Korean methods with state-of-the-art distillation, Han Soju has carved out a unique position in the U.S. spirits market.

“Founded in 2002, Han Soju was created specifically to fill a unique niche in the California alcohol market: offering a legal, premium distilled spirit option for On-Premise Beer and Wine-licensed accounts,” said Greg Dathe, Senior Vice President, Sales and Distribution at Han Soju. “Han Soju is the go-to solution for restaurants and bars seeking to serve spirits without upgrading to a full liquor license. With roots in the Korean distilling tradition and a smooth, clean profile ideal for cocktails, Han Soju continues to lead the category it helped pioneer more than two decades ago.”

While the brand has a foothold in chain and liquor accounts, their largest volume and growth potential are the 25,000+ 41 & 42 licenses in California that LibDib enables them to sell into. Although California remains a complex and highly competitive market, as consolidation across the three tiers continues to reshape the alcohol industry, LibDib’s technology-driven approach offers a modern alternative. Suppliers like Han Soju maintain control over their pricing, marketing, and buyer relationships while gaining full-service support that includes compliance, logistics, portfolio management, and platform-based advertising.

“Han Soju is an exciting brand with strong growth potential and high-volume opportunity. We’re thrilled to welcome them as a Gold Maker on the LibDib platform,” said Cheryl Durzy, Founder and CEO of LibDib. “Our model was built for companies like Han Soju—those who want both control and scalability without being tied to traditional distributor constraints.”

With LibDib, Han Soju gains access to statewide delivery options, servicing orders from single cases to full pallets across wine and beer licenses, making them a great spirit-like ingredient on cocktail menus. The brand can now engage directly with accounts, while LibDib manages backend operations, regulatory compliance, and delivery infrastructure.

LibDib currently offers licensed distribution in 18 markets, including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Illinois, and others. Its flexible model allows each supplier to tailor their go-to-market strategy while reducing unnecessary costs and maintaining brand ownership.

About Han Soju

Han Soju brings a modern twist to an ancient Korean spirit, combining tradition with innovation. The brand’s premium sojus are known for their crisp, light taste and versatility, offering a refreshing alternative for today’s consumers.

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC is a licensed wholesale alcohol distributor and technology innovator, offering a compliant three-tier distribution platform for wine and spirits makers of all sizes. With an easy-to-use marketplace, LibDib simplifies the buying and selling experience for both suppliers and trade buyers across the country. Learn more at LibDib.com or follow LibDib on Instagram and LinkedIn.