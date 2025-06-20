Ivy Fertility Launches New Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship at Fertility Associates of Memphis with the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivy Fertility, a nationally recognized network of fertility clinics, is proud to support a new Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility fellowship program initiated by Fertility Associates of Memphis within the Graduate Medical Education program at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center. The fellowship aims to expand access to physician training in a region historically underserved by fertility specialists.

The fellowship aims to expand access to physician training in a region historically underserved by fertility specialists. Share

With fewer than 75 infertility physicians graduating from fellowship programs nationwide each year, the need for more training opportunities is urgent. Ivy Fertility is meeting this challenge by investing in a premier educational program that will provide aspiring REI physicians with world-class mentorship and clinical experience. This fellowship is one of only 50 teaching centers in the US accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, and is the only program of its kind in the region, which includes Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

The program’s inaugural fellow is Dr. Sierra Bishop, a highly accomplished OB/GYN with deep roots in the Memphis medical community. Dr. Bishop earned her medical degree and completed her residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, where she served as Chief Resident. Her research interests include fertility preservation for young cancer patients, recurrent pregnancy loss, and reproductive infections, topics on which she has published and presented nationally.

“Dr. Bishop is an exceptional physician, and we are thrilled to welcome her as our first fellow,” said Dr. William Kutteh, Fellowship Director and founding physician at Fertility Associates of Memphis. “Our goal is to train thoughtful, skilled, and compassionate leaders in reproductive medicine, and I am confident that Dr. Bishop will set a high bar for the future of this program.”

The Memphis-based program will draw on the deep expertise of FAM’s faculty, who are nationally and internationally recognized leaders in the field. FAM’s Dr. Kutteh, Dr. Raymond Ke, Dr. Paul Brezina, Dr. Amelia Bailey, and Dr. Jianchi Ding all have teaching appointments at the University of Tennessee, and they will all be part of the training program faculty. Collectively, they have published more than 300 academic papers and regularly hold leadership roles in national professional organizations.

“Tennessee is a critically important location for this kind of program,” added Dr. Kutteh. “We are addressing a significant gap in reproductive healthcare training across the Southeast.”

For Ivy Fertility, the fellowship is part of a broader commitment to expanding access to fertility care across the United States.

“At Ivy, we know that supporting the future of reproductive medicine means investing in the next generation of clinicians,” said Lisa Van Dolah, CEO of Ivy Fertility. “We have made this top-tier physician program a priority. This fellowship reflects our long-term vision for growing both the fertility workforce and the reach of compassionate, personalized care.”

About Ivy Fertility

Ivy Fertility is globally recognized as pioneers and innovators in the field of advanced reproductive technologies, in-vitro fertilization, third-party reproduction, andrology, and fertility research. The Ivy Fertility network includes Dallas IVF, Fertility Associates of Memphis, Fertility Centers of Orange County, IVF Fertility Center, Los Angeles Reproductive Center, Nevada Center for Reproductive Medicine, Nevada Fertility Center, Northern California Fertility Medical Center, NOVA IVF, Pacific Northwest Fertility, Reproductive Partners Medical Group, San Diego Fertility Center, Utah Fertility Center, and Virginia Fertility & IVF. By developing new procedures, achieving scientific breakthroughs, and teaching the latest techniques, Ivy Fertility upholds its commitment to successful outcomes and continually contributes to the development of the entire fertility community. The Ivy team is passionate about its family-building mission and works tirelessly each day to help patients become parents.