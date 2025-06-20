-

AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of ConnectiCare, Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of C (Weak) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “ccc” (Weak) of ConnectiCare, Inc. (Farmington, CT). At the time of the withdrawal, these Credit Ratings were under review with developing implications.

The rating withdrawals reflect AM Best’s lack of active participation with ConnectiCare, Inc. or its new ownership.

AM Best’s procedure is for a final rating opinion to be produced in conjunction with a rating withdrawal. However, in this case, a final rating opinion could not be provided due to a lack of sufficient updated financial information and strategy for this entity post-acquisition.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Paul Frost
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1768
paul.frost@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Sally Rosen
Senior Director
+1 908 882 2284
sally.rosen@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Paul Frost
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1768
paul.frost@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Sally Rosen
Senior Director
+1 908 882 2284
sally.rosen@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best/LinkedIn
More News From AM Best

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Interplus Re Limited

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) to Interplus Re Limited (Interplus) (Barbados). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Interplus’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Interplus is a reinsurance company i...

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Prism Assurance, Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Prism Assurance, Ltd. (Prism) (Burlington, VT). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Prism’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The stable outlook...

AM Best Wins Silver Telly Awards for ‘Our Purpose’ and ‘Our Mission’ Videos

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two corporate branding videos created by AM Best, Our Purpose and Our Mission, have been named Silver Winners in the General – Corporate Image category of the 46th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies. “Our Purpose” illustrates the importance of AM Best’s role in helping the insurance industry support...
Back to Newsroom