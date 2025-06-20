Genasys Partners With samdesk to Deliver Real-Time Crisis Intelligence for Faster, More Informed Emergency Response

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced a new strategic partnership with samdesk, a pioneer in real-time crisis detection and disruption monitoring. This collaboration brings together two trusted technologies that empower emergency managers, public safety leaders, and enterprise security teams to respond more effectively and with greater speed, clarity, and coordination to rapidly evolving critical events.

The combined strength of Genasys’ proven suite of protective communication solutions —used by emergency managers, public safety officials, and organizations around the world — and samdesk’s AI-powered detection platform provides early situational awareness, driving smarter, safer decisions when it matters most.

“At Genasys, our mission is to help organizations communicate clearly and respond confidently during critical events,” said Steve Sickler, Vice President of Field Operations for Genasys. “Partnering with samdesk enhances our ability to deliver on our commitment of giving customers earlier insights, situational awareness from trusted sources, and more time to deliver protective communications through multiple channels.”

Built for Today

Faster Insights, Smarter Decisions : samdesk delivers real-time intelligence on critical events—from natural disasters to enterprise threats—often before they hit mainstream sources. Organizations now have a faster, clearer view of what’s happening and what actions to take.

: samdesk delivers real-time intelligence on critical events—from natural disasters to enterprise threats—often before they hit mainstream sources. Organizations now have a faster, clearer view of what’s happening and what actions to take. Actionable Intelligence and Protective Communications : When every second counts, pairing samdesk’s enhanced real-time situational awareness with Genasys’ suite of multi-channel protective communication solutions enables organizations to quickly inform teams, alert communities, and coordinate responses.

: When every second counts, pairing samdesk’s enhanced real-time situational awareness with Genasys’ suite of multi-channel protective communication solutions enables organizations to quickly inform teams, alert communities, and coordinate responses. Serving a Broad Range of Missions: This partnership supports a wide range of use cases across public and private sectors, including federal, state, and local governments and agencies, public safety, education, enterprise, energy, utilities, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and more.

Evolving for Tomorrow

“When you’re dealing with public safety alerts, there can be no compromise between speed and accuracy,” said James Neufeld, CEO and Founder of samdesk. “By embedding samdesk’s real-time risk detection and situational awareness directly into Genasys’ ALERT and CONNECT systems, teams can quickly and accurately detect emerging threats—like severe weather, wildfire risk, or critical infrastructure disruptions—and immediately mobilize protective communications to keep people safe.”

“This partnership reflects Genasys’ continued commitment to innovation and meeting the growing demand for integrated crisis response solutions,” John Abbruzzese, Director of Government Sales for Genasys. “As our collaboration with samdesk evolves, we’re working toward deeper platform alignment that will make it even easier for organizations to move from intelligence to action—all within one ecosystem.”

About samdesk

samdesk is a real-time risk detection and situational awareness platform that delivers alerts 30-90 minutes faster than traditional systems. By combining AI-powered detection with analyst-verified validation in under 60 seconds, it removes noise and offers zero-blind-spot coverage via exclusive data streams. Fully compliant and seamlessly integrable, samdesk empowers teams to act decisively.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications. Incorporating the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as the Company’s Long Range Acoustic Devices® (LRAD®) the Genasys Protect platform is designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 155 million people in all 50 states and in over 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation the business impact of geopolitical conflicts and other causes that may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.