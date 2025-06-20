AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Erie Insurance Group and Erie Family Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of the property/casualty (P/C) members of Erie Insurance Group (Erie) and Erie Family Life Insurance Company (EFL) remain unchanged following the organization’s announcement that it sustained an information security event, which has resulted in a widespread network outage impacting Erie’s systems.

On June 11, 2025, Erie filed a form 8-K, which is in accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requirements, providing details on the cybersecurity incident. The Form 8-K discloses Erie identified unusual network activity beginning on June 7, 2025, and took immediate action to respond to the situation. AM Best notes that the organization is engaging third-party service providers to undertake a comprehensive forensic analysis, which is currently ongoing, to understand the full scope, nature and impact to the organization.

To support operations, the organization has activated its business continuity plan, including interim solutions that enable employees to carry out essential functions while system restoration efforts are underway. While the situation remains fluid and continues to evolve, AM Best will continue to monitor the cyber event for any signs that the incident may impair the company’s operational capabilities, harm its reputation or market position, or prompt a reassessment of its enterprise risk management capabilities, which is currently viewed as appropriate.

