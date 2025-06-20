AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Aseguradora General, S.A.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Aseguradora General, S.A. (AGen) (Guatemala). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AGen’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

AGen was established in 1967 and is the sixth-largest insurer operating in Guatemala. As of year-end 2024, the company reported USD 92 million in direct premium, with a market share of 6.7%. The company underwrites a mixed portfolio of life and non-life business, with its retained premium distributed among major medical expenses, auto, life and a mix of property/casualty (P/C). AM Best assesses the company’s business profile as neutral, supported by its importance within its domestic market, but limited by its geographic and product concentration.

AGen’s majority shareholder is a pure holding company privately held by investors that bought a 51% stake of the company in May 2017 from Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

AM Best assesses AGen’s balance sheet strength as strongest. The company’s well-structured reinsurance program supports its capital base by properly limiting its exposure to catastrophe events. AM Best assesses AGen’s ERM as appropriate as its management capabilities are sufficient to meet its risk appetite.

AM Best assesses AGen’s operating performance as marginal, The result posted for 2024 reflects the company’s improved underwriting in particular lines, while challenges persist in its competitive insurance segments and in expense management. AM Best also recognizes the positive development of AGen’s P/C lines of business. Net income has remained positive for the past five years; and 2024 results improved in comparison with 2023, to USD 7.5 million from USD 4.8 million.

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that AGen will maintain positive bottom-line results, reflective of technical adjustments, while maintaining its balance sheet strength.

Positive rating actions could take place if the AGen’s operating performance trends positively due to underwriting quality improvements. Negative rating actions could take place if the company’s operating performance deteriorates and losses erode its capital base to a point where its risk-adjusted capitalization is no longer supportive of the ratings.

