-

The Indoor Lab Rebrands as Sotereon.AI to Reflect Mission of Building the Safest Environments in the World Through AI and LiDAR Precision

Sotereon.AI’s Overwatch Platform Delivers Real-Time Drone View at a Leading U.S. Airport — Giving Operators a Constant Eye in the Sky for Safer, Smarter Airport Operations.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Indoor Lab, the global leader in agnostic LiDAR perception software, today announced its official rebrand to Sotereon.AI, marking a bold new chapter in the company’s evolution as it expands its focus on operational intelligence through advanced AI and LiDAR telemetry.

“Privately held. 100% U.S.-based. Purpose-built to protect the world’s most complex environments with AI and LiDAR precision.” — Sotereon.AI, redefining safety and operational intelligence from the ground up.

Share

The name Sotereon.AI is derived from the Greek root “soter,” meaning protector or savior—capturing the company’s mission to create safer, smarter environments through cutting-edge perception technology. The rebrand aligns with the company’s explosive growth and commitment to delivering real-time awareness and automation across high-stakes environments such as cities, airports, entertainment venues, and critical infrastructure.

“This is more than a name change—it’s a declaration of our purpose,” said Patrick Blattner, CEO and Founder of Sotereon.AI. “Sotereon.AI represents our unwavering commitment to safety, security, and using our AI-powered LiDAR platform to protect and optimize the most complex environments in the world.”

At the core of Sotereon.AI’s ecosystem is its trademarked Overwatch™ Platform, which serves as a real-time digital guardian—detecting, analyzing, and responding to environmental conditions with unmatched accuracy. Built on agnostic LiDAR telemetry fused with artificial intelligence, Overwatch delivers insights that help decision-makers prevent incidents, respond faster, and operate more efficiently.

“Our technology has already transformed operations at some of the busiest airports and largest public spaces on the planet,” added Blattner. “Now, under the Sotereon.AI brand, we’re scaling our impact—empowering organizations to proactively manage critical infrastructure at a level previously thought impossible.”

About Us

Sotereon.AI is a privately held, 100% U.S.-based company delivering end-to-end AI-powered LiDAR perception solutions. Our flagship product, the Overwatch Platform, provides unmatched real-time situational awareness by fusing advanced LiDAR, AI, and telemetry into a unified system. Purpose-built for critical infrastructure, airports, transportation hubs, and high-security environments, Overwatch goes beyond basic analytics—offering actionable intelligence on movement patterns, safety risks, and operational bottlenecks. With a 100% U.S.-based software stack, Sotereon.AI is committed to delivering uncompromised accuracy, reliability, and service to partners who demand the future of perception—today.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:
press@sotereon.ai
www.sotereon.ai

Industry:

Sotereon.AI

Release Versions
English

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:
press@sotereon.ai
www.sotereon.ai

More News From Sotereon.AI

The Indoor Lab Partners with MARTAC Tactical Systems to Deliver Next-Generation Border Surveillance Solution for the U.S. Government

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. & MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Indoor Lab, a leader in LiDAR-based perception and real-time operational intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with MARTAC Tactical Systems, the premier developer of Unmanned Surface Vehicles. Together, the companies will deliver a next-generation surveillance solution designed to enhance the U.S. government's ability to proactively protect and secure its borders. The new system leverages the “Best of” capabilit...

The Indoor Lab Appoints Randy Lack as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Expansion

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Indoor Lab, the world’s leading agnostic LiDAR perception software company, is proud to announce the appointment of Randy Lack, former Global General Manager of Computer Vision at Dell Technologies, as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As The Indoor Lab enters a transformative growth phase, Randy will spearhead global revenue strategy, enterprise partnerships, and market expansion initiatives. His addition to the executive team underscores th...

The Indoor Lab Expands Executive Team, Welcomes Greg Moya as Chief Operating Officer

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Indoor Lab, the world’s leading agnostic LiDAR perception software company, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Greg Moya, former Chief Technology Officer of Computer Vision at Dell Technologies, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Greg Moya brings decades of experience in enterprise-grade computer vision, edge computing, and AI-driven operational systems. At Dell, he led the strategy and developmen...
Back to Newsroom