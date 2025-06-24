The Indoor Lab Rebrands as Sotereon.AI to Reflect Mission of Building the Safest Environments in the World Through AI and LiDAR Precision

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Indoor Lab, the global leader in agnostic LiDAR perception software, today announced its official rebrand to Sotereon.AI, marking a bold new chapter in the company’s evolution as it expands its focus on operational intelligence through advanced AI and LiDAR telemetry.

The name Sotereon.AI is derived from the Greek root “soter,” meaning protector or savior—capturing the company’s mission to create safer, smarter environments through cutting-edge perception technology. The rebrand aligns with the company’s explosive growth and commitment to delivering real-time awareness and automation across high-stakes environments such as cities, airports, entertainment venues, and critical infrastructure.

“This is more than a name change—it’s a declaration of our purpose,” said Patrick Blattner, CEO and Founder of Sotereon.AI. “Sotereon.AI represents our unwavering commitment to safety, security, and using our AI-powered LiDAR platform to protect and optimize the most complex environments in the world.”

At the core of Sotereon.AI’s ecosystem is its trademarked Overwatch™ Platform, which serves as a real-time digital guardian—detecting, analyzing, and responding to environmental conditions with unmatched accuracy. Built on agnostic LiDAR telemetry fused with artificial intelligence, Overwatch delivers insights that help decision-makers prevent incidents, respond faster, and operate more efficiently.

“Our technology has already transformed operations at some of the busiest airports and largest public spaces on the planet,” added Blattner. “Now, under the Sotereon.AI brand, we’re scaling our impact—empowering organizations to proactively manage critical infrastructure at a level previously thought impossible.”

About Us

Sotereon.AI is a privately held, 100% U.S.-based company delivering end-to-end AI-powered LiDAR perception solutions. Our flagship product, the Overwatch Platform, provides unmatched real-time situational awareness by fusing advanced LiDAR, AI, and telemetry into a unified system. Purpose-built for critical infrastructure, airports, transportation hubs, and high-security environments, Overwatch goes beyond basic analytics—offering actionable intelligence on movement patterns, safety risks, and operational bottlenecks. With a 100% U.S.-based software stack, Sotereon.AI is committed to delivering uncompromised accuracy, reliability, and service to partners who demand the future of perception—today.