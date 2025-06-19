Globalstar and Technosylva Support Global Wildfire Response and Firefighter Safety With Satellite-Powered Digital Solutions

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, announces the continued global expansion of its collaboration with Technosylva, the leading provider of wildfire and extreme weather modeling and risk management. Technosylva's integrated fire behavior modeling and incident management platforms are used by fire agencies across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

The latest milestone in this partnership includes a continued deployment with INFOCA, Andalusia’s regional fire authority, and one of Europe’s largest emergency response organizations. Through Technosylva’s Wildfire Analyst™ and fiResponse™ platforms, powered in the field by Globalstar’s SPOT satellite devices, firefighters gain real-time situational awareness, enhanced coordination, and life-saving connectivity even in the most remote and hazardous environments.

SPOT devices enable precise GPS tracking and emergency signaling, integrated directly into fiResponse. Firefighters can send instant location data with the touch of a button, supporting rapid dispatch of emergency teams – even in GSM-denied areas. These devices have been proven effective in live deployments across Spain, the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

In Spain, INFOCA fast-tracked the deployment of SPOT Gen3 devices in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to support first responder operations. By 2022, 550 devices had been deployed, while neighboring Castilla La Mancha has been using SPOT since 2015.

“Increasing wildfire threats require integrated, intelligent solutions,” said Joaquin Ramirez, Founder & CTO at Technosylva. “Spain understands that fire behavior modeling, advanced communications, and real-world field operations must work in concert to improve firefighter safety and decision-making.”

Mark O’Connell, Globalstar's General Manager for EMEA and APAC, added, “We’re proud to support Technosylva and INFOCA in equipping fire agencies with critical satellite technology to help save lives and protect communities.”

Technosylva’s growing international presence includes major firefighting agencies in the U.S., including agencies in Texas and Georgia, who use the system’s predictive analysis to model fire spread and allocate resources more effectively based on live and forecasted environmental conditions.

About Technosylva Inc.

Technosylva is the leading provider of wildfire and extreme weather modeling, risk mitigation, and operational response software. Technosylva’s market-leading solutions, enhanced by AI and machine learning capabilities, provide real-time and predictive insights into developing wildfire and extreme weather risks to support electric utility, insurance, and government agency customers. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, CA, León, Spain, and Calgary, Canada. Learn more at www.Technosylva.com.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate smarter – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s low Earth orbit ("LEO") satellite constellation ensures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offer carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar’s XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation Internet of Things ("IoT") hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability. For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.