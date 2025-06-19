Twenty West Media Named Official Media Partner of the Americas Food & Beverage Show 2025

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twenty West Media Inc., a certified and award-winning digital marketing and web development agency based in Montreal and Florida, is proud to announce its role as the official media partner of the Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference, taking place September 10–12, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida.

Recognized as one of the most influential food and beverage trade events in the Western Hemisphere, the Americas Food & Beverage Show welcomes thousands of exhibitors and buyers from over 50 countries. As the official media partner, Twenty West Media brings deep expertise in the food and beverage sector, offering tailored digital strategies that drive visibility, engagement, and results. The agency’s proven track record and industry-focused approach will help elevate the show’s digital presence and global reach.

“We are honored to be the official media partner for such a prestigious event,” said Peter Michaud, President and CEO of Twenty West Media. “As a certified digital agency with years of experience working with food and beverage brands, we understand the nuances of this industry and are committed to delivering meaningful, measurable results for all involved.”

As the official media partner, Twenty West Media will be actively supporting the promotion of the Americas Food & Beverage Show through targeted digital campaigns and strategic media outreach. In addition to helping market the event itself, the agency will also be onsite offering its full suite of services to food and beverage businesses — including branding, digital strategy, website development, and advertising — all tailored specifically for companies in the industry looking to grow their presence and connect with new markets.

“The Americas Food & Beverage Show is not just a trade event — it’s a global platform for innovation, networking, and growth,” said Ivan Barrios, President & CEO. “We’re excited to collaborate with Twenty West Media to help us reach new audiences and deliver a world-class experience for exhibitors and attendees alike.”

The 2025 show is expected to host anywhere between 900-1,000 exhibitors and more than 10,000 attendees from across the globe. Registration is now open at www.americasfoodandbeverage.com.

To learn more about Twenty West Media and its digital marketing services, visit www.twentywestmedia.com.