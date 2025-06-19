Just Energy Partners with HCLTech for AI-Led Business Transformation

NEW YORK & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced that it has been selected by Just Energy, a leading US-based energy supply company, to enhance Just Energy's operations and customer experience.

HCLTech will leverage its integrated Digital Process Outsourcing solutions suite and GenAI platform AI Force to enhance operational efficiency across Just Energy's IT, finance, analytics, customer care, sales and renewals functions.

HCLTech will also deploy digitalCOLLEAGUE, its comprehensive and role-specific single-UI platform and Toscona, its business process optimization suite, to improve workforce collaboration and business process management.

"We are confident that HCLTech's proven expertise and commitment to service excellence will help us achieve our key business objectives relating to operational efficiency and service improvements," said Scott Fordham, Chief Operating Officer of Just Energy.

"We are excited to join Just Energy on their journey to boost operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience. By combining our expertise in GenAI and digital process outsourcing, HCLTech will contribute significantly to Just Energy's innovation strategy and customer satisfaction," said Ajay Bahl, Chief Growth Officer, Americas, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, HCLTech.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2025 totaled $13.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.