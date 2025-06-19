At the 2025 Paris Airshow, ATR Signed an MoU With ATOBA Energy to Improve SAF Access for Regional Airlines, Tackling Key Supply Challenges.

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the 2025 Paris Airshow, ATR and French SAF aggregator ATOBA Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore ways to facilitate and accelerate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) adoption for ATR operators. This strategic partnership reinforces ATR’s commitment to helping its operators benefit from lower-emission flights, especially those without direct SAF supply options.

"By working with ATOBA Energy, we are not just promoting SAF — we are looking at making it a viable, scalable solution for operators across our entire global network,” said Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, CEO of ATR Share

Through this agreement, the two companies will explore:

physical delivery solutions to streamline SAF access for regional airlines;

technical and regulatory support to help airlines seamlessly integrate SAF in their operations

The mass balance model, aligned with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, enabling airlines to benefit from SAF’s environmental advantages without requiring direct physical access to the fuel.

“Sustainable Aviation Fuel is one of the most effective tools we have to reduce carbon emissions in the near and medium term, and it plays a central role in ATR’s long-term environmental strategy,” said Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, CEO of ATR. “However, access to SAF remains a real challenge for many regional airlines, particularly those serving remote or underserved areas. This MoU is a decisive step toward removing those obstacles. By working with ATOBA Energy, we are not just promoting SAF — we are looking at making it a viable, scalable solution for operators across our entire global network.”

A key partner in this effort, French start-up ATOBA Energy brings deep expertise in sustainable fuel purchasing solutions and a strong commitment to accelerating the transition to low-carbon aviation. Together, ATR and ATOBA Energy will explore innovative business and operational models to make SAF access simpler and more reliable for regional operators. This collaboration aims to make it easier and more efficient for airlines to purchase SAF, by creating straightforward and reliable processes that are easy to use and safe to implement. At the same time, it will equip airlines with accurate, lifecycle-based carbon data aligned with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. By doing so, the initiative supports greater transparency and accountability in sustainability reporting across the sector.

“We’re proud to partner with ATR to make sustainable aviation a reality for all operators, regardless of geography,” said Arnaud Namer, CEO of ATOBA Energy. “Our partnership will be a powerful enabler for scaling SAF use across the industry. Part of it relies on our “Book and Claim and Mass Balancing" model, that allows airlines to benefit from the environmental impact of SAF even if they don’t have physical access to the fuel — which is especially critical for remote or underserved regions. Working with ATR, we’re creating practical, inclusive pathways toward meaningful emissions reduction in regional aviation.”

ATR’s SAF strategy is part of a broader, long-term commitment to environmental leadership. The company is working toward achieving 100% SAF capability for its aircraft by 2030, in line with its ambition to make sustainable regional aviation a reality. This effort supports the wider goals set by the international community during the CAAF/3 conference and is reinforced by ATR’s active collaboration with national and regional authorities.

ABOUT ATR

ATR is the world number one regional aircraft manufacturer with its ATR 42 and 72, the best-selling aircraft in the below 90-seat market segment. The unifying vision of the company is to accelerate sustainable connections for people, communities and businesses, no matter how remote. Flown by some 200 airlines in over 100 countries, ATR aircraft open 120 new routes every year on average, facilitating the development of territories and enabling access to crucial services like healthcare and education. Thanks to ATR’s focus on continuous innovation and the intrinsic efficiency of the turboprop technology, ATR aircraft are the most advanced, versatile, cost-effective and lowest-emission regional aircraft on the market, emitting 45% less CO2 than similar-size regional jets. In January 2022, we flew the first ever commercial aircraft using 100% SAF in both engines. ATR is a joint-venture between Airbus and Leonardo. Visit us on www.atr-aircraft.com for more information.

ABOUT ATOBA ENERGY

ATOBA is the midstream Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) aggregator focused on accelerating the aviation industry's energy transition through solving the financial dilemma between airlines and producers. ATOBA provides long-term SAF contracts to airlines and jet-fuel resellers at optimized market SAF pricing indexes. The company brings high security and competitiveness to the SAF supply chain for its airline partners via offtake from diversified producers and technologies, as well as best-in-class sector expertise. Simultaneously, ATOBA’s aggregation strategy allows the SAF industry to scale by providing producers with long-term offtake agreements that support their Final Investment Decisions for their SAF production plants.

Further information is available at www.atoba.energy.