Salesforce Extends Relationship With National Broadcasting Leader Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), the world’s #1 AI CRM, today announced it is extending its relationship with Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), one of the nation’s leading diversified media companies and the country’s largest owner of local television stations. Salesforce also announced that Nexstar has selected Salesforce Media Cloud to enhance and streamline its local advertising sales operations, and Agentforce to assist Nexstar in building and deploying AI agents that automate tasks, reason, decide, act, and drive outcomes 24/7 without human intervention.

As advertisers increasingly prioritize digital platforms for their reach and targeting capabilities, Nexstar turned to the Salesforce Platform to help support digital growth and transformation across its national broadcast and cable networks, more than 200 owned and/or partner local television stations, and 1,600+ advertising sales personnel. Nexstar will deploy Media Cloud to help manage day-to-day sales operations and activities, providing sellers with near real-time visibility into campaign delivery, enabling them to understand ad fulfillment and accurately forecast against committed and booked ad spending.

“Nexstar is a leading force in the media industry, committed to delivering engaging content across its linear and digital platforms for millions of viewers,” said Jeff Amann, EVP and GM, Industries at Salesforce. "With Agentforce for Media, we're helping Nexstar enhance operational efficiency, streamline sales processes, and unlock new market opportunities to fuel company growth.”

Nexstar will also implement Agentforce for Media, which will enable the company to quickly deploy AI agents that will augment its sales team with agentic AI that can independently execute manual, time-consuming tasks. Agentforce for Media provides a growing library of pre-built agent skills and actions, including Advertising Proposal. Data Cloud will bring structured and unstructured data together to ground Agentforce’s responses in accurate and timely information. This agentic AI solution will help Nexstar streamline the advertising sales process by automating proposal creation, enhancing product discovery and enabling ad sales representatives to more efficiently find the right products and generate new opportunities or create customized pitch decks. This will reduce the time spent on manual tasks, allowing advertising staff to focus on building stronger relationships and closing sales.

“AI and intelligent agents are reshaping the future of ad sales and operations — empowering us to move beyond incremental gains toward transformative change,” said Brett Jenkins, CTO at Nexstar. “By uniting our deep local expertise with aggregated data, insights, and workflows on the Agentforce platform, we unlock unprecedented scale and intelligence to deliver smarter, faster, and more impactful solutions for our advertisers and our business.”

Nexstar also is expanding its deployment of Salesforce’s CRM Analytics, Revenue Cloud, all built into the Salesforce Platform. By consolidating onto a single, deeply unified platform, Nexstar will eliminate siloed applications and data, giving its sales team a unified view along with near real-time, AI-powered insights to help close deals faster and more efficiently.

