Willis Knighton Health Live with 132 Clinics on MEDITECH Expanse

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willis Knighton Health (Shreveport, LA) is now live with MEDITECH Expanse in its 132 clinics. The initiative established seamless integration across the organization’s care facilities and replaced three separate EHR systems that the clinics had previously used. The move to a shared platform between its ambulatory and acute facilities enables better care coordination, increased efficiencies, and improved outcomes.

Because the not-for-profit health system is the largest healthcare provider in northwest Louisiana, patients are likely to visit multiple care providers within the organization. Willis Knighton consists of four acute care hospitals and a rehabilitation institute as well as multiple clinics and outpatient locations that span the continuum of care.

“Providing a single, integrated EHR for our providers, caregivers, and patients is a foundation for improving digital technology at Willis Knighton Health. One of the concerns we’ve heard from patients is that they have to repeat information when visiting different providers,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Information Technology Mark Galea. “This integration responds to that concern and supports access to the electronic records for all Willis Knighton locations and providers.”

Patients also benefit from the shared EHR platform by no longer having to undergo redundant tests when visiting different providers within the health system. Patients can view their test results and visit notes through a single patient portal. Clinicians can access all patient data in one place, thereby reducing administrative burden and saving time.

As part of the implementation, the clinics collaborated to standardize order sets and nursing and physician documentation templates, resulting in an expedited rollout across all their clinics. Additionally, the flexibility of Expanse has also enabled them to personalize workflows to meet the unique needs of their specialists.

The organization also implemented Expanse Oncology at its Cancer Center to automate practice management, scheduling, and infusion workflows. Implementing Expanse Oncology improves efficiency in patient care by ensuring that real-time information is shared between care teams when cancer patients require services at the hospital.

“Congratulations to Willis Knighton on the successful deployment of Expanse at its 132 clinics,” said MEDITECH EVP and COO Helen Waters. "This achievement underscores their unwavering commitment to exceptional patient care and lays a strong foundation for continued innovation and growth. Their commitment to patient-centered care, coupled with their dedication to standardizing best practices and empowering clinicians through personalized workflows, is truly commendable. We value our growing and collaborative partnership.”

To further its patient-centered care mission, Willis Knighton also recently went live with MEDITECH Expanse at its rehabilitation center, progressive care center, and skilled nursing facility.

