Sweet Success: How Butter Baked Cake Co. Boosted Sales & Efficiency with CMTC Support

Located in Oceanside, CA, Butter Baked Cake Co. manufactures sugar-free, gluten-free, and grain-free desserts that cater to health-conscious individuals without compromising on taste. Founded in 2018, Butter Baked’s mission is to ensure no one misses out on the joy of delicious treats due to dietary restrictions. Butter Baked Cake Co. uses only high-quality, minimally processed ingredients to create indulgent options for everyone.

Facing challenges in a competitive and saturated market, Butter Baked Cake Co. struggled with brand differentiation and inconsistent messaging. Butter Baked’s digital presence – including their website and e-commerce platform – was underperforming, requiring improvements in user experience, SEO, and social media strategy. Butter Baked Cake Co. also lacked a structured plan for customer retention and engagement, making it difficult to foster repeat business and loyalty. Additionally, operational inefficiencies in production and fulfillment further hindered Butter Baked’s ability to manage demand and scale effectively.

To address Butter Baked Cake Co.’s challenges, CMTC conducted consultation sessions to refine brand positioning. These sessions, in combination with a messaging guide, helped to ensure a clear identity and consistent messaging for Butter Baked. CMTC also performed a comprehensive website audit which offered insights into improving functionality, SEO, and user experience, along with strategic recommendations for enhancing Butter Baked Cake Co.’s digital presence. To boost customer retention, CMTC advised on email marketing and loyalty incentives to encourage repeat business and led a SWOT analysis and competitive review to highlight market opportunities and positioning strategies. Finally, CMTC facilitated operational consultations to help with workflow efficiencies and automation tools in order to streamline production and fulfillment processes.

As a result of their work with CMTC, Butter Baked Cake Co. estimates a $355,320 increase in sales, $25,000 in cost savings, 6 jobs added, and 6 jobs retained. “Working with CMTC has been truly transformational for Butter Baked Cake Co., providing invaluable support in marketing, finance, and strategy,” said Owner Whitney Lounsbury. To drive continued growth, Butter Baked plans to make a capital investment of $95,000 into their business – this includes $2,000 in plant equipment, $3,000 in IT, $50,000 in co-manufacturing operations, $10,000 in business development, $10,000 in packaging, and $20,00 in marketing.

For more information about CMTC's services, contact Rachel Miller at rmiller@cmtc.com or 310-984-0096.

About California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC)

Established in 1992, California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) focuses exclusively on manufacturing across California, delivering customized, consultative solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs. Backed by seasoned industry professionals, extensive networks, and strong partnerships, CMTC offers cost-effective, top-to-bottom services — from the C-suite to the shop floor. As trusted advisors, CMTC combines deep business management expertise with a passion for helping manufacturers thrive, driving measurable ROI and long-term client success.