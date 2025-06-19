Hammerspace Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hammerspace, the standards-based data platform that simplifies AI infrastructure and an Oracle partner, today announced its solution is available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

Hammerspace helps enable enterprises to leverage the full potential of existing GPU server capacity in hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and geographically distributed environments by providing a high-performance global namespace that spans sites, clouds and storage systems. It allows data to be sourced from on-premises storage and delivered directly to GPU resources in OCI at maximum speeds.

With the Hammerspace Tier 0 solution, enterprises can transform existing local NVMe storage into ultra-fast, persistent shared storage inside OCI GPU virtual machines (VMs), eliminating the need for replication and avoiding delays or compromises. The Tier 0 solution enables enterprises to feed thousands of GPUs in parallel, reducing idle cycles and supporting low-latency data access for both reads and writes. This capability accommodates a wide variety of workloads, including training, inference and high-performance computing.

In recent OCI performance benchmarks, the Hammerspace Tier 0 solution delivered 2.5X faster read bandwidth, 2X higher write throughput, and 51 percent lower latency when compared to the same client servers connected to external networked storage running on OCI. These results were achieved using OCI bare metal shapes, with zero custom software or hardware, leveraging the Hammerspace Tier 0 solution, which utilizes low-latency NVMe storage local to OCI GPU VM shapes.

“We are excited about adding Hammerspace’s high-performance Data Platform to the Oracle Cloud Marketplace,” said Cameron Bahar, SVP and GM, OCI. “The Hammerspace Tier 0 solution will help OCI joint customers to optimize file system performance for their GPU-based HPC and AI workloads.”

“OCI’s leadership in performance, price, and GPU availability makes this a critical partnership for us,” said David Flynn, founder and CEO of Hammerspace. “Enterprise AI needs more than raw compute — it needs data delivered with zero friction. Hammerspace Tier 0 transforms local NVMe storage into a shared, global, high-performance data plane that our customers are using right now to power the next generation of AI in OCI. Hammerspace’s participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of reduced storage costs, lower power consumption and increased GPU utilization.”

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services that offer unique solutions. Designed to run any application faster and more securely for less, OCI can help address a variety of data privacy, sovereign AI, and low latency requirements. It is the only hyperscaler capable of delivering 200+ AI and cloud services at the edge, in a customer’s data center, across clouds, or in the public cloud. Oracle’s distributed cloud delivers the benefits of the cloud with greater control and flexibility while also providing the consistent performance, Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and global pricing, for which OCI has become known.

