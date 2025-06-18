-

Entri and GoDaddy Announce Agreement to Streamline Domain Configuration for Businesses Worldwide

LEESBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entri, the leader in automated domain setup solutions, today announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with GoDaddy to integrate GoDaddy’s Domain Connect System into Entri Connect, bringing even faster, one-click DNS configuration to Entri customers and their end users. “Our mission has always been to remove the friction from launching online,” said Abe Storey, Chief Executive Officer of Entri. “By teaming up with GoDaddy, we’re giving businesses the most reliable, secure, and seamless way to configure their domains—so they can focus on building, not on setup.”

Under the new partnership, Entri will integrate with GoDaddy’s Domain Connect platform, unlocking greater scalability and reliability for millions of future domain connections.

"GoDaddy is committed to empowering customers through simple yet powerful domain management tools," said GoDaddy President, Partners Paul Bindel. "By working closely with Entri, we can further simplify domain configurations and deliver a superior customer experience."

The partnership between Entri and GoDaddy also amicably resolves a lawsuit previously pending between the companies. All claims have been dismissed.

About Entri
Entri is the leading provider of domain APIs. Through its flagship product, Entri Connect, the company helps SaaS platforms, website builders, and developers deliver instant, error-proof DNS setup to their customers. Learn more at Entri.com

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. Learn more at GoDaddy.com

Contacts

pr@entri.com

Contacts

pr@entri.com

