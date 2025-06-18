United States Air Force Awards Gentex Corporation Aircrew Laser Eye Protection (ALEP) Ballistic Day and Night Spectacle Contract

CARBONDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gentex Corporation, a global leader in personal protection and situational awareness solutions for defense forces, aircrew, emergency responders and industrial personnel, announced today that it was awarded an additional United States Air Force Aircrew Laser Eye Protection (ALEP) contract to develop and produce its laser protective eyewear for aircrew, the Block 3 Day and Night Ballistic Spectacles.

Gentex is proud to continue to serve the USAF team and warfighters by providing the best ocular protection available. Share

This order includes more than 3,800 Block 3 Day and Night Ballistic Spectacles over the next 18 months, including development and full rate production. The new ballistic spectacle joins the unique USAF Block 3 product line and follows Gentex’s five previously awarded delivery orders for the USAF Block 3 Contract, which include the Ballistic Day Spectacle, Ballistic Night Spectacle, Day Spectacle, Aircrew Night Vision Goggles Joined LEP (ANJL) and Night Spectacle, totaling 29,400 pieces of state-of-the-art laser protective eyewear. The Block 3 LEP eyewear provides the warfighter a variety of form factors to best suit their mission profile and replaces the Block 2 spectacles with a higher performance product line.

“Gentex is proud to continue to serve the USAF team and warfighters by providing the best ocular protection available to maintain their mission effectiveness while staying safe,” said John Cueva, Senior Director of Optics at Gentex Corporation.

About Gentex Corporation

With a history of innovation that spans for 130 years, Gentex Corporation is the leading supplier of high-performance flight equipment for military, law enforcement, aircrew and aircraft maintainers worldwide. The company’s comprehensive line of durable and innovative helmet systems for fixed wing, rotary wing and cross-platform applications allows for the easy integration of advanced capability upgrades without sacrificing protection. An equally comprehensive line of hearing protection and communication solutions provide these users with superior hearing protection and precise, intelligible communications in the most extreme noise environments.

Learn more at www.gentexcorp.com.