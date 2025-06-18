Porch Group Announces a Renewed Partnership with Goosehead Insurance

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a new kind of homeowners insurance company, announced today a renewed partnership with Goosehead Insurance ("Goosehead") (NASDAQ: GSHD).

Scaling Porch Reciprocal Exchange insurance premiums in a profitable manner is a key strategic priority for Porch. The renewed partnership with Goosehead represents a tangible step forward in the Company's efforts to re-activate agency partnerships and further extend its distribution channels.

“After a couple of years of managing premiums to roughly flat, the launch of the Porch Reciprocal Exchange at the start of 2025 marks the time where we have moved back to offense. Now as a high margin, commission and fee-based operator, we are thrilled to be growing premiums and leveraging our unique data to ensure better risk selection at the Reciprocal,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Founder and CEO of Porch Group. “We have long considered Goosehead as both an important partner and an innovator in the industry, and we are excited to have the opportunity to deepen the relationship on a go-forward basis."

“We're renewing our partnership with Homeowners of America and expanding it to include the new Porch Insurance product,” said Mark Miller, President and CEO of Goosehead Insurance. “This collaboration allows us to enhance product offerings for our clients, starting with the Porch Insurance product launch in Texas. By aligning our efforts, we’re creating a path forward that should deliver unique home protection and innovative pricing solutions.”

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch”) is a new kind of homeowners insurance company. Porch's strategy to win in homeowners insurance is to deploy leading vertical software solutions in select home-related industries, provide the best services for homebuyers including important moving services, leverage unique data for advantaged underwriting, and provide more protection for policyholders. To learn more about Porch, visit ir.porchgroup.com.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.