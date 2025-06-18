Highnote Partners with BVNK to Launch 24x7 Real-Time Stablecoin Funding for Card Programs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Highnote, the unified platform for embedded finance and modern card issuance, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with BVNK, a global stablecoin infrastructure provider for financial services. The collaboration introduces real-time, 24/7 stablecoin-based funding for card programs, enabling Highnote’s subscribers around the world to fund U.S.-based program accounts instantly in USD, without being constrained by standard banking hours.

This new capability streamlines a critical operational step for global fintechs and enterprises that need to move fast. Program funds can now be transferred using stablecoins, automatically converted to U.S. dollars, and deposited in sponsor bank accounts in real-time – even on nights, weekends, or holidays.

“Our subscribers are building real-time financial products for a global user base, and until now, they have had to operate within the limits of U.S. banking hours,” said John Macilwaine, CEO at Highnote. “This new capability eliminates that barrier, giving them true around the clock control over how and when to move money. More importantly, this is a foundational step that opens the door to deeper integration of digital assets across the Highnote platform, from inbound funding through acquiring to outbound disbursements via issuance, and beyond.”

The launch is especially impactful for high-velocity disbursement use cases, including supplier payouts in AP automation, instant reimbursements in expense management, real-time settlements in marketplaces, and funding flows for fleet and credit programs – where timing and control are critical. Highnote is actively rolling out this new capability with first-mover subscribers, giving them a competitive edge through faster, more flexible funding from day one.

“This partnership is a prime example of how stablecoins can free up liquidity locked in complex payment flows that rely on traditional bank payment rails,” said Keith Vander Leest, US General Manager at BVNK. “Our stablecoin-native infrastructure enables instant global value transfer, powering a new generation of financial services that innovators like Highnote are building today.”

This milestone also lays the groundwork for future innovation within Highnote’s platform. As digital asset adoption accelerates, stablecoins are expected to play an increasingly important role in optimizing payment flows, reducing costs, and enabling programmable money across issuing, acquiring, and credit.

About Highnote

Highnote is the unified platform for embedded finance, built for modern card issuance, acquiring, credit, and real-time money movement. Designed from the ground up, Highnote combines elegantly intelligent architecture with powerful developer tooling to deliver seamless, branded financial experiences. With built-in ledgering, integrated payment capabilities, and complete program management, Highnote empowers fintechs, vertical SaaS providers, and enterprises to launch differentiated embedded payments experiences that stand out in any market. Headquartered in San Francisco, Highnote is redefining the standard for modern financial products. Visit highnote.com for more information.

About BVNK

BVNK builds stablecoin-native infrastructure to power global financial services. Our platform enables businesses to move value instantly across borders and networks. With global licensing and Tier 1 bank partnerships, we facilitate billions in transactions for enterprises like Worldpay, Deel and Rapyd. Visit bvnk.com for more information.