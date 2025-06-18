Cyberlux Corporation Is Partnering With Palantir to Deploy Warp Speed Operating to Accelerate Global Defense Production and Mission Execution

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL), a next-generation defense technology company delivering disruptive innovation across Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Datron Military Communications (DMC), and Global Integration Services (GIS), announces today that we are partnering with Palantir Technologies to deploy Palantir’s Warp Speed Operating System (Warp Speed OS) across our manufacturing operations.

This enterprise-wide integration represents a major technological advancement for Cyberlux, positioning us at the forefront of real-time, AI-enabled manufacturing and operational agility. As global security challenges grow increasingly complex, defense and intelligence stakeholders are demanding scalable, precision-engineered solutions delivered at remarkable speed. Together with Palantir, Cyberlux is answering that call.

Driving Scalable Production with Palantir’s Warp Speed Operating System

The implementation of the Palantir Warp Speed Operating System (Warp Speed OS)—a cutting-edge AI platform for manufacturing resource planning and supply chain orchestration—is enabling Cyberlux to gain real-time visibility across our end-to-end production lifecycle. The system empowers us to dynamically manage raw materials, component sourcing, production schedules, and downstream logistics—enhancing our ability to meet the accelerating global demand for mission-critical technologies.

“Partnering with Palantir on the deployment of Warp Speed OS marks a transformative step for Cyberlux Corporation,” said Mark Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer. “Warp Speed OS is providing us with the real-time insights and operational flexibility required to scale our manufacturing of Datron Military Communications systems, unmanned aerial platforms, and GIS technologies. With this system, we are streamlining operations, optimizing our supply chain, and delivering technology where it’s needed most—with unmatched speed and precision.”

This collaboration aims to allow Cyberlux to reduce lead times, resolve production bottlenecks, and deliver advanced equipment more responsively to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), allied military forces, and global government partners.

Enhancing Global Integration Services and Field Readiness

Cyberlux’s Global Integration Services division is benefiting directly from these platform deployments. As we deliver turnkey mission support to U.S. and allied defense organizations, Warp Speed OS is empowering our field teams to deploy faster, monitor assets more effectively, and synchronize operations with real-time command intelligence.

Whether supporting secure communications for tactical units, deploying UAS in dynamic environments, or responding to humanitarian crises, Cyberlux and Palantir are jointly enabling decisive action in today’s complex global landscape.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL) is a leading provider of advanced defense technology solutions, specializing in tactical unmanned aerial systems (UAS), military communications and mission-critical solutions for global military markets. The company develops next-generation military capabilities designed to enhance operational effectiveness for U.S. military, government, and global defense partners.

For more information, visit www.cyberlux.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's OTC/SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.