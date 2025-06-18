Broadband Forum and LF Broadband to Advance Open-Source and Open Standards Harmony

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Broadband service providers (BSPs) can more easily buy certified and tested equipment for their cloud networks as Broadband Forum and Linux Foundation (LF) Broadband join forces.

The two organizations have been aligning their respective work to ensure open-source software solutions from LF Broadband comply with the relevant carrier grade requirements and technical reports (TRs) from Broadband Forum.

“TRs” are typically an intrinsic part of BSP’s procurement activities seeking solutions from hardware manufacturers and software providers. A new TR will bring all the requirements and recommendations into a single document that facilitates seamless BSP procurement efforts, while future iterations of LF Broadband’s open-source solutions comply with BBF standards.

“As BSPs look to migrate from legacy to multi-vendor cloud environments, this collaboration combines the best of both open standards and open-source software,” said Broadband Forum Board Member and Radisys Corporation Senior Director Integrated Solutions Dr. Francisco Araujo de Carvalho. “This alignment will provide documented, open, hardened, and interoperable APIs that enable BSPs to easily find and deploy de-facto standardized open-source software solutions compatible with any company’s computing hardware.”

The collaboration allows BSPs to purchase trusted open hardware solutions from a community of different suppliers, as they are not tied to a particular vendor. This provides BSPs with a faster time-to-revenue of their solutions and reduced OpEx, CapEx, and maintenance costs, all of which help drive increased service uptake, and decrease customer churn.

“We will now have a single document that will become a Broadband Forum technical report and incorporates alignment of requirements, interfaces, and architecture mapping from both sides,” said Mahir Gunyel, Netsia Director, Technology and Product Strategy and LFBB VOLTHA TST co-chair. “The Broadband Forum and LF Broadband partnership promises a lasting open ecosystem that facilitates interoperability, competitiveness, and adherence to standards.”

LF Broadband, part of Linux Foundation, builds on the success of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF) and supports projects including the SEBA (SDN-enabled broadband access) reference design for building open broadband networks and the VOLTHA (virtual OLT hardware abstraction) open-source project for virtualizing passive optical networking (PON) systems. Both specifications are set to align with Broadband Forum’s carrier grade requirements moving forward.

Thanks to the project, fiber equipment such as Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) can also be integrated using the VOLTHA framework in a CloudCO environment via Broadband Forum specified Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). SEBA supports different access technologies at the edge of the network.

Adtran, Altice Labs, BISDN, Deutsche Telekom, Netsia, Nokia, Radisys Corporation, Türk Telekom, and Vodafone are currently part of the project, ‘Virtual OLT Hardware Abstraction Alignment with CloudCO’, from the Broadband Forum’s Provider Cloud Work Area. The project’s deliverables are set to be published by the end of 2025.

