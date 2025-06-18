Potawatomi Federal Solutions and UltiSim Inc. create new joint venture to bring powerful AI Digital Twin Capability to US Department of Defense

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TSIS 2025 -- UltiSim, a trailblazer in AI-driven, low-cost Digital Twin Technologies, is partnering with the Potawatomi Business Development Corp Federal Group (PBDC) to speed the delivery of mission-critical digital twin capabilities for US Department of Defense aircraft, naval vessels, vehicles, and systems.

Cutting-Edge Technology and a Proven Track Record

UltiSim is a recognized industry leader in creating immersive, interactive environments for training, education, and research. Their work with digital twins began well before the term was coined by NASA in 2010 — the UltiSim team had already been building data-driven digital twin systems for training and operations for nearly a decade.

Potawatomi Federal President Greg Kolean stated, “Across our extensive portfolio of contracts supporting defense and government, we see a rapidly growing need for digital twin capability, coupled with a desire for affordable delivery and a sustainable and extensible software architecture. Our research showed UltiSim as the best candidate to meet all these requirements for our customers.” Kolean's interest was piqued by UltiSim's 688 attack submarine digital twin, noting, “We were intrigued by the speed and lightweight delivery method of this comprehensive engineering solution, and its operational implications for the Navy.”

AI-driven affordability

UltiSim's CEO and Founder, Richard Boyd, stated, "The combination of AI, simulation, and digital twin technologies is making systems engineering, training, and complex computational modeling more accessible and affordable than ever before." Boyd further explained that UltiSim began this journey by designing the Pentagon's virtual world framework, and is now using AI and other analytical tools to create accessible and affordable systems engineering digital twins for the military. The direct contract access, in partnership with Potawatomi, will greatly benefit both warfighters and taxpayers seeking greater efficiency in government spending on advanced technologies. This unique partnership will deliver advanced, cutting-edge technology solutions that are also affordable, transforming how enterprises approach system modeling, predictive analytics, and strategic decision-making through intelligent, cost-effective digital representations.

About UltiSim

The Digital Twin Command Center platform is proudly created by UltiSim, a company powered by a unique combination of leading-edge gaming technology, simulation learning and artificial intelligence expertise. Based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, UltiSim was founded by pioneers in computer gaming, building fully immersive 3D simulation experiences that educate, entertain and solve real-world problems. UltiSim includes architects of the Virtual World Framework for the Pentagon, a key differentiator in lower cost and increasing accessibility for 3D Digital Twin capabilities.

About Potawatomi Business Development Corp Federal Group

The Potawatomi Business Development Corporation (PBDC) was established in 2002 as the economic development and income diversification business of the Forest County Potawatomi Community (FCPC). Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, their subsidiary companies and investments provide financial diversification for their shareholders and investment partners. They grow with a clear focus on profitability and sustainable economic development.

