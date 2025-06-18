eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Transform Clinical Documentation and Operational Efficiency at Amarillo Medical Specialists

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Texas-based Amarillo Medical Specialists is successfully utilizing eClinicalWorks Image AI Assistant and Sunoh.ai, the EHR-agnostic AI medical scribe. Sunoh’s AI medical transcription effectively captures patient-provider conversations, including any details the provider might have missed, making the documentation comprehensive and nuanced. Sunoh.ai, which is fully integrated with the eClinicalWorks EHR, adds the notes into appropriate sections of the progress notes. The eClinicalWorks Image AI Assistant successfully routes incoming faxes to the appropriate patient records, achieving a significant patient-match and document success rate.

"Sunoh.ai has notably enhanced workflows and improved patient interactions,” said Dr. William Biggs, endocrinologist at Amarillo Medical Specialists. “By dictating the medical history of my patients to Sunoh.ai prior to the visits, I can focus on the patient and our conversation. Instead of composing notes from scratch, I edit and review the Sunoh.ai notes, making the process faster and more efficient. The detail of the AI-generated notes is exceptional, often capturing the information I might have missed during the visit. Sunoh.ai allows me to complete documentation the same day after lab and imaging results are in, significantly saving time. I highly recommend it.”

Amarillo Medical Specialists (AMS) is the largest physician-owned internal medicine group in the Amarillo area of Texas. AMS is focused on providing a patient-centered approach to healthcare. By adopting Sunoh.ai, the AMS providers have significantly improved clinical documentation and workflow efficiency. Its Spanish-speaking patients are impressed with the Sunoh.ai translated English-to-Spanish visit summary they receive at the end of each visit.

Additionally, the innovative eClinicalWorks Image AI Assistant automates document recognition, matching incoming faxes to appropriate patient records, helping drastically reduce administrative burden. Having the reports analyzed before the patient visit empowers providers and supports improved decision-making.

"It is our goal to help reduce provider burnout by offering AI-integrated solutions to healthcare practices nationwide," said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. "We’re thrilled that Sunoh.ai is assisting providers in streamlining documentation processes and improving practice efficiency and patient satisfaction. The advanced AI medical transcription is transforming healthcare, and we’re excited to be a part of this revolution."

Trusted by 80,000 providers nationwide, Sunoh.ai is the first EHR-agnostic, AI medical scribe facilitating a groundbreaking shift in patient care. It seamlessly integrates within the eClinicalWorks EHR through any device with the eClinicalTouch® 4 app, making it a preferred choice for practice.

About Amarillo Medical Specialists (AMS)

Amarillo Medical Specialists is the fastest-growing internal medicine group in the Amarillo region, providing the largest selection of primary care internal medicine physicians, kidney specialists, and diabetes/endocrinology experts. AMS offers a comprehensive range of services, including outpatient and inpatient care, laboratory and imaging services, and access to patient health information via the patient portal. To learn more, visit www.amarillomed.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is a revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit sunoh.ai.