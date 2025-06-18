CLX Europe Launches New Creative Content Studio in Paris Focused on 3D Scanning Technology

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLX Europe, an eClerx company, introduced its new content creation studio in Paris, France today, during its participation in Viva Technology 2025 (June 11–14), Europe’s premier technology event.

Through CLX Europe’s partnership with ALLSIDES Media (previously Covision Media), this cutting-edge studio leverages generative AI, high-resolution 3D scanning, and creative expertise to seamlessly create digital content production for luxury fashion brands and eCommerce players.

“The investment in the new Paris studio reflects our commitment to this iconic market and its most prestigious brands,” said Scott Houchin, CEO of CLX Europe. “We are excited to introduce this revolutionary service to our luxury fashion and eCommerce brands and help them redefine how they approach content creation.”

“We’re excited to partner with CLX Europe and bring our AI-powered 3D scanning solutions to the heart of Paris,” said Franz Tschimben, CEO of ALLSIDES Media.

Operational since February 2025, the studio deploys ALLSIDES technology to create immersive, photorealistic content that enhances digital storytelling and engagement. With this digital-first approach to creative content production, the Paris studio will be able to offer:

Automated 3D asset production: Re-lightable, reality-grade models with minimal manual intervention

Scalability and speed: High-volume, customized content creation for fast-paced digital demands

Omnichannel integration: Assets optimized for eCommerce, social media, AR/VR, and virtual try-ons

This approach will also further CLX Europe’s mission for more sustainable practices, dramatically reducing waste and greenhouse gas emissions for clients without sacrificing quality.

“This new studio in Paris is a milestone in our journey to blend creativity and sustainability,” said Luca Ripamonti, Managing Director, CLX France and Suisse. “Our goal has always been to craft unique, unforgettable content experiences, and with this photorealistic 3D scanning technology, we will be able to break new ground in visual content creation.”

With over 50 years of expertise in media production and management, CLX Europe blends precision and creativity to deliver immersive digital experiences for luxury brands. The addition of the Paris studio will not only allow CLX Europe to offer realistic-grade content production for luxury brands, but also open the door for the creation of groundbreaking 3D assets.

About CLX Europe

CLX Europe, an eClerx company, supports global brands, retailers, and agencies in creating, managing, and delivering digital content across multiple channels. With over 50 years of expertise, CLX Europe specializes in leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of luxury, retail, automotive, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.clxeurope.com.

About ALLSIDES Media

ALLSIDES Media is an Italian technology leader in 3D scanning, specializing in mass production of reality-grade, relightable digital twins. Trusted by Inditex Group, NUREG and Adidas, Quad, Meta and other brands, retailers and tech companies, ALLSIDES Media’s innovative solutions are reshaping the future of digital content creation. For more information, visit www.covisionmedia.ai.