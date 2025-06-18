Vi and AST SpaceMobile Announce Partnership for Satellite Connectivity

MUMBAI, India & MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vi (Vodafone Idea), India’s leading telecom service provider, and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for both commercial and government applications, today announced a strategic partnership to expand mobile connectivity across India’s unconnected regions. AST SpaceMobile made history by placing the first ever voice and video calls from space using standard mobile phone, a milestone that demonstrates the real-world viability of its advanced technology.

India is one of the world’s largest and most dynamic telecom markets, with over 1.1 billion mobile subscribers. While there is widespread 4G and emerging 5G coverage, satellite communication will complement terrestrial connectivity to further expand broadband cellular access in some challenging terrains where deployment of terrestrial mobile infrastructure might be difficult.

This partnership will bring together Vi’s robust national network with AST SpaceMobile’s revolutionary space-based cellular technology, which connects directly to everyday smartphones without the need of any specialized software or device support or updates.

Aligned with Digital India’s initiatives, AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone Idea will collaborate on the SpaceMobile Satellite System. This space-based cellular broadband ecosystem will be designed to expand Vi’s telecom services of terrestrial connectivity, providing voice, video, data streaming, and internet access. It will encompass the design, implementation, and launch of this system, wherein AST SpaceMobile will develop, manufacture, and manage the satellite constellation, and Vi will oversee terrestrial network integration, operating spectrum, and market access.

“Vi has always been committed to leveraging technology to connect every Indian and we see satellite communication as a complement to terrestrial connectivity. As satellite-based mobile access becomes a reality in India, we are looking forward to ushering in a new era of seamless and resilient connectivity,” said Avneesh Khosla Chief Marketing Officer.

"India, with its vast and dynamic telecom market, is the ideal place to demonstrate how our space-based cellular broadband can seamlessly complement terrestrial networks,” said Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer, AST SpaceMobile. “We are not just expanding coverage; we are breaking down barriers to connectivity, enabling everyday smartphones to access 4G and 5G directly from space. Together with Vodafone Idea, we are excited to unlock new possibilities for emergency response, disaster management, agriculture, remote learning, and countless other applications that will benefit from truly ubiquitous mobile broadband."

This collaboration puts India at the forefront of global space tech innovation and will push development of use cases and applications for connectivity. Together, Vi and AST SpaceMobile will also collaborate to develop commercial offerings for diverse sectors, including consumer, enterprise and IoT.

About Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst India’s leading telecom service providers. The company holds a large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles. The Company provides Voice and Data services across 2G, 4G and 5G platforms and is expanding 5G services across 17 circles. To support the growing demand for data and voice, the Company is committed to delivering delightful customer experiences and contributing towards creating a truly ‘Digital India’ by enabling millions of citizens to connect and build a better tomorrow. The Company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence. The Company’s equity shares are listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE in India.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

