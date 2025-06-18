TurboTenant and Rent Butter Partner to Set a New Standard in Tenant Screening

FORT COLLINS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurboTenant, the leading all-in-one rental property management software, today announced a strategic partnership with Rent Butter, the leading tech-forward resident screening and verification solution designed for workforce housing. TurboTenant landlords can now screen tenants with the power of Rent Butter – fully integrated into the TurboTenant platform – for faster, more accurate background checks and reduced risk.

This integration marks a key milestone in TurboTenant’s growth as a platform. With over $3 billion in rent facilitated annually, millions of renter leads and over 20,000 background checks processed monthly, TurboTenant continues to deliver the highest quality service to independent landlords across the country – helping them build credibility and scale their businesses with confidence.

“Resident screening is one of the most important steps in protecting a rental investment,” said TurboTenant CEO Seamus Nally. “By partnering with Rent Butter, we’re providing our landlords with the best software available to manage their property and ensure access to the most accurate credit, criminal and eviction information available.”

The partnership enables near-instant credit and background checks during the application process, streamlining decision-making for landlords, minimizing costly delays and reducing risk through more robust reporting. Rent Butter reports that traditional screening providers took on average one to four days, a lag that could cost owners over $65 per day in lost rent based on national averages. With Rent Butter’s screening system fully embedded into TurboTenant’s platform, the majority of reports are delivered instantly, dramatically improving the leasing process while saving owners time and money.

“At Rent Butter, we believe in building safer, more inclusive communities by improving the accuracy and transparency of tenant screening,” said Christopher Rankin, CEO of Rent Butter. “Working with TurboTenant allows us to bring this mission to scale and support hundreds of thousands of landlords with faster, fairer and more reliable screening technology.”

Rent Butter’s platform provides the highest level of accuracy, helping reduce fraud and optimize the resident selection process. A recent 30-day study conducted by Rent Butter with a 100k door operator revealed that, among approved rental applications, traditional screening methods failed to flag six registered sex offenders, 85 felony convictions and 34 misdemeanors. In total, 14.5% of applicants in the dataset had serious criminal records that would not have been identified using more limited reporting methods.

On average, resident background reports are 86% accurate, highlighting the need for more holistic tools and better accuracy across the industry.

About TurboTenant

TurboTenant’s mission is to empower landlords by providing the tools they need to thrive, including insight into industry trends. TurboTenant serves over 750,000 landlords by offering rental applications, tenant screening, property marketing, maintenance management, lease agreements, online rent collection, and more.

About Rent Butter

Rent Butter empowers real estate operators to identify great residents, no matter their credit score. Rent Butter's comprehensive screening and verification platform combines industry-leading financial insights with advanced identity, income, and employment validation. Proprietary fraud detection tools, including biometric facial recognition and document authentication, reduce risk, minimize evictions, and streamline operations—building stronger connections between operators and applicants.

