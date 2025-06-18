Abridge Announces Inside for Inpatient and Initial Rollout of Outpatient Orders

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abridge, a leading generative AI platform for clinical conversations, is expanding its capabilities to support inpatient care settings and queue up outpatient orders—extending the value of clinical conversations through additional integrated workflows as part of Workshop, a program through which Epic and Abridge have worked together to develop new, innovative healthcare technologies that are piloted and refined before wider release. These new offerings are already showing impact across care settings from early health system partners.

Abridge Inside for Inpatient extends the current functionality for outpatient and emergency medicine to a new care setting, featuring seamless integration with Epic, from Haiku to Hyperspace. Once implemented, clinicians will be able to leverage Abridge without leaving the Epic workflow, transforming complex conversations into compliant and billable clinical notes.

“Abridge Inside automatically transforms bedside conversations into structured Epic notes, empowering inpatient clinicians who deliver the intricately balanced coordinated care for admitted patients to devote more time to patient care,” said Dr. Veena Jones, Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer at Sutter Health, one of several Abridge partners who piloted the technology. “Seamless Epic integration into a variety of note types makes it easy to use, and our admitting hospitalists, in particular, are thrilled.”

Abridge Inside for Inpatient is tailored specifically to the unique Epic inpatient workflow:

Seamless integration with Haiku : Epic integration enables users to leverage SmartPhrases and templates for review and rapid note closure.

: Epic integration enables users to leverage SmartPhrases and templates for review and rapid note closure. Standard note types : Abridge Inside for Inpatient gives clinicians the option to choose from history and physical (H&P), progress notes, and consult note types. Epic will automatically map the generated note into the selected note type. Abridge is continuously enhancing its models to improve the inpatient experience, including an upcoming update to the progress note that incorporates prior note data from Epic.

: Abridge Inside for Inpatient gives clinicians the option to choose from history and physical (H&P), progress notes, and consult note types. Epic will automatically map the generated note into the selected note type. Abridge is continuously enhancing its models to improve the inpatient experience, including an upcoming update to the progress note that incorporates prior note data from Epic. Simultaneous management of patients and notes: Abridge Inside for Inpatient facilitates pre-charting, post-charting, and switching between patients.

“Abridge Inside for Inpatient calms some of the chaos of delivering inpatient care,” said Dr. Richard Liu, a hospitalist at Sutter’s Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame, CA. “Just by holding my phone and pressing a button, I know the information shared by each patient is captured and available for documentation in their chart.”

Moving from Conversation to Action with Outpatient Orders

Starting with outpatient clinicians, Abridge is streamlining the orders workflow through an early pilot in Epic’s Workshop program. As part of this initial rollout with select design partners this functionality, for example, allows medications mentioned during patient encounters directly inside Epic, enabling clinicians to rapidly place orders based on the conversation—saving time, reducing cognitive burden, and minimizing duplicate work.

“Once I finish the visit, the medications I talked through are already surfaced in Epic—and that’s a huge help in a busy clinic,” said Dr. Mary Kirby, a family medicine physician at Coastal Carolina.

The need is urgent: Nearly three-quarters of outpatient visits result in at least one prescription order, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Capturing these orders accurately and efficiently has traditionally added to clinicians’ documentation burden. Upcoming support for imaging, labs, and additional order types will help clinicians close the loop on more types of follow-up care discussed during the patient conversation.

“Abridge Inside for Inpatient and Outpatient Orders was developed with Epic as part of the Workshop program,” said Dr. Shiv Rao, CEO and Co-founder of Abridge. “Abridge and Epic continue to collaborate to enhance clinician experiences, ultimately helping them work at the top of their licenses.”

About Abridge

Abridge was founded in 2018 to power deeper understanding in healthcare. The enterprise-grade AI platform transforms medical conversations into clinically useful and billable documentation at the point of care, reducing administrative burden and clinician burnout while improving patient experience. With deep EHR integration, support for 28+ languages, and 50+ specialties, Abridge is used across a wide range of care settings, including outpatient, emergency department, and inpatient.

Abridge’s enterprise-grade AI platform is purpose-built for healthcare. Supported by Linked Evidence, Abridge is the only solution that maps AI-generated summaries to source data, helping clinicians quickly trust and verify the output. As a pioneer in generative AI for healthcare, Abridge is setting the industry standard for the responsible deployment of AI across health systems.

Abridge was recently awarded Best in KLAS for Ambient AI segment in addition to other accolades, including 2025 Forbes AI 50 List, TIME Best Inventions of 2024, and Fortune’s 2024 AI 50 Innovators.

