Smile Power Week Highlights Dangerous Trend of DIY Dentistry

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Governor Bill Lee, in collaboration with the Tennessee Charitable Care Network (TCCN), has officially proclaimed June 16-20, 2025, as "Smile Power Oral Health Week." Smile Power Week recognizes the importance of good oral health to a healthy smile and life, and celebrates the critical care that charitable dental clinics throughout the state provide to tens of thousands of Tennesseans each year.

This year, oral health leaders across the state are raising awareness of the dangerous trend of do-it-yourself (DIY) dentistry. Recent reports have detailed cases where individuals used superglue to reattach broken crowns, extracted their own teeth with pliers, or tried to move their teeth with fishing wire or rubber bands. These methods can cause permanent nerve damage, serious infection, and even damage to adjacent teeth.

According to research, more than 3 in 10 Tennesseans avoid smiling because of the condition of their teeth, and 1 in 5 adults experience anxiety due to the condition of their mouth and teeth. A healthy smile isn’t just cosmetic - it’s essential to self-esteem, employability, and overall health. When access to care feels out of reach, people understandably try to take matters into their own hands - but often end up doing more harm than good in the process.

Dr. Michele Blackledge-Polk, DDS, Director of Dental Services at Neighborhood Health, sees cases like this in her clinic far too often.

“I had a patient the other day who had gotten braces from someone who was not a trained professional, and her teeth had moved so fast that I had to tell her the only thing that’s holding your teeth in now is the wire,” said Dr. Blackledge-Polk. “I took the wire off, and of course, it’s loosey-goosey. She’s upset, and I’m having to tell her there’s nothing for us to do. We can’t save them, we can’t glue them back in. What she did before has now created a bigger issue.”

Getting patients to understand the risks is critical, Blackledge-Polk emphasized.

“I think the biggest thing is trying to get patients to understand that we’re not the bad guys, we’re not hating on the people that are doing this. But I do really want you to think about the risks you are taking, because there are no short-term fixes in dentistry,” she added. “If you’re worried about finding or affording proper dental care, know that there are so many community resources and programs that can help - all you have to do is ask.”

Charitable clinics such as Neighborhood Health and dozens of others across the state are one such resource. With the support of community partners, including Delta Dental of Tennessee and many others, these clinics are able to provide reduced- and no-cost care to patients who would not otherwise be able to access it. In 2024, charitable dental clinics provided 51,861 oral health services to 31,096 Tennesseans, from routine preventive care and cleanings to fillings, emergency tooth extractions, oral surgeries, and restorative dental care.

"Charitable dental clinics across Tennessee are doing extraordinary work every day - restoring not just oral health, but dignity, confidence, and hope,” said Jeff Ballard, President and CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee. “We are proud to stand alongside them - during Smile Power Week and all year long. A healthy smile is important, but I can’t emphasize enough - you don’t have to do it yourself.”

For more information about Smile Power Week and to find a clinic in your community, visit deltadentaltn.com/smilepowerweek.

About Delta Dental of Tennessee

Delta Dental of Tennessee is the state’s largest independent dental benefits carrier with 1.5 million lives covered. As part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, Delta Dental of Tennessee members have access to the largest dental network in the nation, with more than 206,000 providers serving more than 558,000 locations. With the simple mission of ensuring healthy smiles, Delta Dental of Tennessee works hard to help members of the communities it serves. Along with its corporate foundation, Smile180, Delta Dental of Tennessee donated more than $4.0 million in funding and in-kind services to over 100 organizations in 2024.

About the Smile180 Foundation

Smile180 reflects the transformative power of a healthy smile to turn someone's life around. The Smile180 Foundation supports Tennessee's dental colleges, children's hospitals, free and reduced-cost dental clinics, and other like-minded charities.