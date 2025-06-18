Lightshift Energy and Groton Electric Light Department Unveil Innovative Energy Storage Microgrid to Strengthen Community Resilience

GROTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groton Electric Light Department (GELD) and Lightshift Energy, a leading energy storage project developer, owner and operator, on Wednesday hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a second battery storage project and microgrid in Groton, Massachusetts. The energy storage project will primarily serve two key needs: reducing grid load during peak events, saving millions for GELD customers, and providing direct backup power to Florence Roche Elementary School.

Solidifying Massachusetts as a leader in the nation's clean energy deployment, representatives from across the state, including State Undersecretary of Energy Michael Judge, participated in the project ribbon cutting ceremony. The speakers celebrated how this 3 megawatt battery storage project is a testament to the state’s innovative approach to clean energy with the pairing of a peak shaving project and microgrid that brings multiple benefits to the local community.

GELD Manager Jonathan Patterson said GELD is pleased to bring these projects to the community.

“We are proud to offer the school and our ratepayers in Groton an innovative solution to help maintain low rates while enhancing reliability, reducing Groton’s peak demand, and lowering carbon emissions,” said Patterson.

GELD is one of the first municipal utilities to implement a multi-use microgrid to serve as direct backup power for critical infrastructure while also providing savings to the community. The Groton II microgrid became operational in August 2024 and is the second energy storage project in an ongoing partnership between Lightshift and GELD. Groton I, also 3 megawatts, became operational in July 2024.

“Groton II delivers both cost savings and critical backup power, maximizing the value of energy storage for the community,” said Lightshift Co-Founder and Managing Partner Rory Jones. “This project reflects the leadership and innovative thinking of GELD, and we’re proud to partner on their efforts to strengthen local energy resilience, support clean energy and create value for the community.”

"The Groton II microgrid provides an innovative solution to providing energy at the Florence Roche Elementary School and to residents of Groton,” said State Representative Danillo Sena. “The project is a unique and exciting opportunity to lower energy prices while providing backup power to vital infrastructure. I’m so excited to see the success of this new microgrid!"

About Groton Electric Light Department

The Groton Electric Light Department (GELD) has served the community of Groton since 1909. Currently serving approximately 5,000 customers, GELD’s mission over the past 116 years has been to provide power at the highest degree of reliability, and at the lowest cost that fiscal prudence dictates. GELD is committed to incorporating additional clean resources into its power portfolio, striving to be part of the solution when it comes to climate change.

About Lightshift Energy

Lightshift Energy is a utility-scale energy storage project developer, owner and operator headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Founded in 2019, Lightshift is developing a diverse, multi-gigawatt pipeline of energy storage projects, located throughout the U.S. With leading energy storage analytics, application design, finance, and development expertise, Lightshift deploys dynamic, multi-use energy storage projects that maximize value for utilities and other partners, while reinvesting directly into the communities where their projects are located. For more information, please visit www.lightshift.com.