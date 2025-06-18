Tyfone, OMNICOMMANDER Partner to Enhance Digital Marketing Solutions for Clients

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital banking solutions provider Tyfone today announced it has partnered with OMNICOMMANDER, the industry leader in digital marketing solutions for financial institutions (FIs), to offer expanded digital marketing services.

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated digital marketing company focused on offering integrated website and marketing services for FIs. The company’s comprehensive suite of services empowers financial institutions (FIs) to take control of their digital presence and manage their websites within a single, unified ecosystem. By pairing website and marketing services with Tyfone’s innovative digital banking platform, FIs can ensure their experiences are ADA compliant and feel cohesive across an institution’s banking platform, website and other communication channels.

“OMNICOMMANDER believes that a financial institution’s website is its 'digital branch’ and a critical gateway that should offer seamless access to the financial services they provide,” said Eric Isham, Founder and CEO of OMNICOMMANDER. “It’s not just about functionality, it’s about creating a user-friendly, intuitive experience that reflects each institution’s unique brand and story.

“In today’s ever-competitive environment, banks and credit unions need to leverage strategic marketing and branding efforts to differentiate themselves. Together with Tyfone, we are helping financial institutions deliver a unified and meaningful digital presence across all their platforms and marketing channels.”

“A financial institution’s website is the ‘front door’ for potential account holders; it’s where they form their first impression and determine whether to bank with the institution,” said Jared Kopelman, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Tyfone. “As our clients deploy their new Tyfone digital banking offerings, our partnership with OMNICOMMANDER ensures that those account holders can easily access their digital banking platform, and FIs can continue to elevate their digital presence and engagement.”

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated financial technology and digital marketing company that provides a comprehensive suite of digital solutions for financial institutions. For the first time in history, FIs can partner with a single company to create, host, and manage their website and integrated service offerings within one complete ecosystem. OMNICOMMANDER solutions are powered by a world-class team of financial institution experts. In addition to unmatched service, OMNICOMMANDER products and services are always mobile-responsive and built with the highest level of attention to ADA accessibility to garner increased brand awareness and reach the widest audience possible. To learn more, please visit OMNICOMMANDER.com.

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U.S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration, and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.