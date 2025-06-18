KBRA Assigns AA Rating to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Second Lien Dedicated Revenue Bonds, Series 2025A; Outlook Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Second Lien Dedicated Revenue Bond, Series 2025A. Concurrently, KBRA affirms the AA rating on outstanding parity Second Lien Dedicated Revenue Bonds, and affirms the AA+ rating on outstanding Dedicated Revenue Bonds (Senior Lien). The Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

The signatories have an uninterrupted 49-year history of full payment of annual operating and capital funding commitments to WMATA.

The strong credit characteristics of the signatories and the essentiality of mass transit to the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area support the appropriation funding mechanism.

Credit Challenges

The signatories may proportionally reduce their dedicated capital funding contribution if another does not pay their obligations in full.

A portion of Dedicated Capital Funding Revenues are economically sensitive.

Absent new or increased revenues, limited remaining Dedicated Revenue Bond debt capacity has the potential to delay execution of the Authority’s FY 2026-FY 2031 CIP, which includes essential state of good repair projects.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Improvement in the already strong and stable credit position of one or more of the signatories.

Substantive near-term progress by the Authority and its jurisdictional partners in the identification of new and/or increased recurring capital funding.

For Downgrade

Materially weakened credit position of one or more of the signatories.

Failure of one or more signatories to make its committed operating and capital appropriations in full.

Absence of near-term progress by the Authority and its jurisdictional partners in the identification of new and/or increased recurring capital funding.

