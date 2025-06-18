SkyWest Orders 60 New Embraer E175 Aircraft

ST. GEORGE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) (“SkyWest”) today announced an agreement to purchase and operate 16 new E175 aircraft under a multi-year contract for Delta Air Lines (“Delta”). The 16 new E175 aircraft are expected to replace 11 CRJ900s and 5 CRJ700s currently under contract with Delta. The aircraft will be purchased by SkyWest from Embraer, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027. SkyWest also secured firm delivery positions with Embraer for 44 additional E175s from 2028 to 2032. SkyWest intends to take delivery of the 44 additional E175s, subject to SkyWest entering into flying agreements with one of its major airline partners in respect of such aircraft. The firm delivery positions and purchase rights on 50 additional E175 aircraft announced today would provide SkyWest with ongoing fleet flexibility over the next decade.

Commenting on the agreement, Chip Childs, President and CEO of SkyWest, said, “We’re pleased to strengthen our Delta partnership and to continue to grow our E175 fleet. This aircraft order enables us to advance our long-term fleet strategy, enhance our dual-class footprint, and continue to lead the industry in delivering an exceptional product for Delta and each of our flying partners.”

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines, SWC, and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting passengers to over 265 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying 42 million passengers in 2024.

Forward-Looking-Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding SkyWest’s plans with respect to future aircraft orders, the timing of scheduled aircraft deliveries, including with respect to aircraft for which SkyWest holds firm delivery positions or purchase rights, the transition of the new E175s to replace existing aircraft in SkyWest’s fleet and the timing thereof, changes to SkyWest’s flying contracts, ongoing fleet flexibility for SkyWest, advancement of SkyWest’s long-term fleet strategy and enhancement of SkyWest’s dual-class footprint, and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to SkyWest as of such date. SkyWest assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. Readers should note that many factors could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements set forth in this release. These factors include, but are not limited to uncertainty regarding timing of future aircraft deliveries, which is subject to change for various reasons; developments associated with fluctuations in the economy and the demand for air travel, including related to inflationary pressures, and related decreases in customer demand and spending; the prospects of entering into agreements with existing or other carriers to fly new aircraft; uncertainties regarding operation of new aircraft; and other unanticipated factors. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting SkyWest can be found in SkyWest’s public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available at www.sec.gov.