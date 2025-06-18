Veracode selected by Tecnimont Services (MAIRE) for Advanced Application Security

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veracode, a global leader in application risk management, has been selected by Tecnimont Services’ business line dedicated to digital and energy services. The agreement sees the implementation of Veracode’s comprehensive application risk management platform through a technical collaboration that provides advanced security services to Tecnimont Services’ customers.

Tecnimont Services is built around three synergistic cores: Operation & Maintenance and revamping of existing plants; green power; digital and energy for EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects. In particular, the digital and energy division provides Software-as-a-Service, data centers, cloud services, and cybersecurity end-to-end solutions. The company recently launched its “Cyber Fusion Center,” an innovative service model that provides physical and digital security services to protect critical infrastructures.

With the double objective of reinforcing application security within its Cyber Fusion Center and expanding its cybersecurity service offering for customers looking to build secure and resilient data centers, Tecnimont Services selected Veracode after in-depth market research.

“After a careful evaluation of the market, we selected Veracode for its innovative artificial intelligence-based products, cutting-edge product roadmap, and unique approach to application security,” said Andrea Licciardi, Senior Manager Security at Tecnimont Services. “These capabilities allow us to identify and address vulnerabilities efficiently, ensuring a secure environment for both our operations and the clients supported by our Cyber Fusion Center.”

Veracode’s platform, already implemented and used by Tecnimont Services, offers a comprehensive suite of software security solutions, including application security posture management (ASPM), static analysis (SAST), dynamic analysis (DAST), software composition analysis (SCA), penetration testing, and malicious package detection. Veracode’s artificial intelligence-powered solution, Veracode Fix, automates the detection and correction of vulnerabilities, reducing risk and accelerating time-to-market.

“Veracode offered us the ideal platform to manage our diverse application environment,” said Francesco Pisani, Head of Cloud Center of Excellence at Tecnimont Services. “Specifically, Veracode Fix proved to be a real enabler in the management of complex multi-cloud environments, supporting us to reach higher levels of efficiency and effectiveness, bringing a significant value to us and our clients.”

“The collaboration with Tecnimont Services is an honor and an important achievement for Veracode in Italy,” said Massimo Tripodi, Country Manager for Italy at Veracode. “Tecnimont Services delivers advanced digital and facility services for EPC projects. Together, we will provide high-level security services to organizations across Italy, improving efficiency and reducing security debt.”

About Veracode

Veracode is a global leader in Application Risk Management for the AI era. Powered by trillions of lines of code scans and a proprietary AI-assisted remediation engine, the Veracode platform offers adaptive software security and is trusted by organizations worldwide to build and maintain secure software from code creation to cloud deployment. Thousands of the world’s leading development and security teams use Veracode every second of every day to get accurate, actionable visibility of exploitable risk, achieve real-time vulnerability remediation, and reduce their security debt at scale. Veracode is a multi-award-winning company offering capabilities to secure the entire software development life cycle, including Veracode Fix, Static Analysis, Dynamic Analysis, Software Composition Analysis, Container Security, Application Security Posture Management, Malicious Package Detection, and Penetration Testing.

About MAIRE

MAIRE S.p.A. is a leading technology and engineering group focused on advancing the Energy Transition. We provide Integrated E&C Solutions for the downstream market and Sustainable Technology Solutions through three business lines: Sustainable Fertilizers, Low-Carbon Energy Vectors, and Circular Solutions. With operations across 50 countries, MAIRE employs nearly 10,000 people, supported by around 50,000 professionals involved in its project worldwide. MAIRE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker “MAIRE”). For further information: www.groupmaire.com.