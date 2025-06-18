Heritage Grocers Group to Unify Pricing and Supply Chain Planning with RELEX

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heritage Grocers Group, a leading U.S.-based specialty grocer, has selected RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to transform its pricing, promotions, forecasting, and distribution center replenishment. By leveraging the RELEX AI-powered platform, Heritage Grocers aims to boost profitability, streamline operations, and enhance product availability across its 115 stores.

Heritage Grocers has built a family of grocery chains that connects shoppers to Hispanic culinary traditions, offering ingredients for cherished family recipes and cultural cuisine through real people who truly care. The company operates 115 stores and three distribution centers, managing approximately 20,000 SKUs.

By replacing manual, spreadsheet-based processes with the RELEX platform, Heritage Grocers gains a unified approach to retail planning. Forecasting, replenishment, pricing, and promotions all operate on a single platform, aligning pricing strategies with business goals and optimizing promotions for greater sales and profitability. This consistent data foundation gives teams full visibility into cross-departmental impacts, empowering promotional planners to account for supply chain constraints and replenishment teams to anticipate promotion-driven demand, minimizing costs and waste.

This connected approach leverages advanced AI to identify patterns across the business, such as seasonal demand shifts, customer responses to price changes or promotions, slow-moving inventory, and the impact of promotions on supply chain constraints. By translating these insights into actionable recommendations, the platform will enable Heritage Grocers to optimize inventory levels, pricing decisions, and promotional effectiveness.

“RELEX demonstrated strong capabilities in critical areas of our business, such as pricing, and showed us the unique benefits of their unified platform,” said Prabash Coswatte, COO, Heritage Grocers Group. “Their advanced technology and proven AI-based applications, validated by conversations multiple customers, gave us confidence that this project will deliver the best results for our business.”

“We're excited to support Heritage Grocers Group in their strategy to unify pricing and supply chain operations,” said Mikko Kärkkäinen, Co-founder and Group CEO at RELEX Solutions. “Our deep, industry-focused functionality will help Heritage connect their planning processes across different business functions, driving better overall results. Our proven track record of successful implementations means they can count on measurable value, quickly.”

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) the largest specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity, and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

About RELEX:

RELEX Solutions delivers a unified platform for retail, manufacturing, and supply chain planning, enabled by proven AI technology. We help retailers, manufacturers, and consumer goods companies optimize demand forecasting, replenishment, merchandising, pricing and promotions, supply chain operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. Companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Home Depot, and Systemair trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth.

