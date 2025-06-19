i2i Logic Partners with Wells Fargo to Provide Personalized Digital Services for Commercial Banking Clients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, i2i Logic and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced that the i2i Logic Client Intelligence Platform will be implemented by Wells Fargo Commercial Banking to drive a personalized experience for its clients.

Wells Fargo Benchmark Intelligence ©, driven by i2i Logic, integrates Wells Fargo’s industry insights and U.S. middle-market expertise with public data to generate thousands of unique benchmarks. Sharing these data benchmarks with clients provides a highly personalized digital service – helping to assess and uncover their banking needs to offer the right financial solutions, such as cash management, working capital, long-term capital, and market risk products.

“Wells Fargo has data that, when utilized with the right digital solutions, makes it possible to gather insights that help clients understand the banking solutions they need to grow at scale,” said Kiran Vuppu, Head of Client Insights and Commercial Lending Product Management for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking. “Not only can our commercial clients benefit from these tools, but they also create additional efficiencies for our bankers in speaking with clients.”

Tim Maddock, Co-Founder and Managing Director of i2i Logic noted “the right combination of tech, data, analytics and insight can transform the client service model in commercial banking, and we are incredibly excited to collaborate with Wells Fargo and their bankers on their journey.”

About i2i Logic

The i2i Logic Client Intelligence Platform is used by commercial and corporate banks to generate intelligence on client needs – it links those needs to bank solutions in a beautiful workflow for the banker and provides supporting material in seconds. Bankers can see more clients more often; clients receive hyper personalized attention. i2i Logic has established offices in Melbourne, New York and London - servicing clients across all those time zones.

Contact i2i Logic at info@i2ilogic.com

Additional information may be found at www.i2ilogic.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/i2ilogic

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune’s 2024 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo