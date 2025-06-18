Redfin and Thumbtack Team Up to Help Homeowners Find the Right Professional for Every Project

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin, the technology-powered real estate company and Thumbtack, a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for their homes, are partnering to help homeowners find and hire the right professionals for their home projects. Homeowners can now browse popular services, connect with trusted pros, read reviews from past customers, and get cost estimates—all by simply claiming their home on Redfin and visiting their Owner Dashboard.

This new feature will help homeowners more easily tackle home improvement projects, especially those preparing to sell in a market that increasingly favors buyers.

“Today’s buyers are more selective about the homes they’ll offer on,” said Connie Durnal, a Redfin Premier agent in Dallas. “Nearly everyone is looking for something move-in ready, and if they think they’ll have to paint a room or replace a faucet, they may move on to the next home. That’s why I’m encouraging all of my sellers to go the extra mile and make their home the shining star.”

The feature is also useful for homeowners completing seasonal maintenance or planning larger renovations. In just a few clicks, they can discover and book services like painting, landscaping, or even simpler tasks like window and carpet cleaning to help them get the most out of their home.

“Millions of people will use Redfin to find a home this year, and our partnership with Thumbtack helps them care for that home long after they move in,” said Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin’s senior vice president of product and design. “By recommending trusted pros for home improvement projects, we’re saving customers time and hassle while helping them maximize the value of their home. It’s just one way we make the homeownership journey smoother from start to finish.”

“We're excited to partner with Redfin to support homeowners through their entire home journey—from the buying and selling process to managing, maintaining, and improving their homes,” said Michael Kim, Thumbtack’s vice president of strategy and business development. “Through this partnership, Redfin users will have access to Thumbtack’s community of trusted pros to accomplish all of their home goals. From inspections to repairs, improvements, and ongoing upkeep, homeowners can now confidently navigate homeownership at every stage.”

To find a local pro, owners can claim their home on Redfin and visit their Owner Dashboard. Under “Home Improvements,” they can search for a variety of projects—from house cleaning to HVAC maintenance—and Thumbtack’s AI-powered system intelligently connects them with the right pros for their specific needs. Owners who need more project inspiration can also browse a list of trending services in their area. Additionally, the Redfin Owner Dashboard helps homeowners track the latest estimate of their home’s value, learn about local market trends, and connect with a local Redfin agent to initiate the selling process.

The feature is currently available on Redfin.com and the Android app. To learn more about the partnership and how to connect with trusted pros in your area, visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/redfin-thumbtack-partnership-june-2025/

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, and title insurance services. We run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our customers can save thousands in fees while working with a top agent. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.8 billion in commissions. We serve approximately 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.

Redfin’s subsidiaries and affiliated brands include: Bay Equity Home Loans®, Rent.™, Apartment Guide®, Title Forward® and Walk Score®.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

About Thumbtack

We’re Thumbtack, a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes. Our homeowners get personalized guidance on what to do and when to do it as well as who to hire from our growing community of 300,000 local service businesses. Every day in every county of the U.S., people turn to Thumbtack to complete small fixes, routine maintenance, and major improvements. With over 12 million 5-star projects and counting, we empower homeowners to take control and local businesses to grow. Accomplish more with Thumbtack.