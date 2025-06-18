STARLUX Airlines Orders 10 More A350-1000s to Boost Long-Haul Fleet

LOS ANGELES & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STARLUX Airlines, Taiwan-based luxury carrier, today signed a purchase agreement with Airbus for 10 additional A350-1000 widebody aircraft at the Paris Air Show. The agreement was signed by STARLUX Airlines CEO Glenn Chai and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP of Sales, Commercial Aircraft. These newly ordered A350-1000s, scheduled for delivery beginning in 2031, will enhance STARLUX’s medium- and long-haul operations as the airline continues to expand its fleet and global network. Alongside the new order, STARLUX also unveiled a striking new livery for the A350-1000, with the first aircraft expected to enter service by year’s end.

STARLUX Airlines CEO Glenn Chai stated, “This additional purchase of the A350-1000 is a significant step forward in expanding our route network and strengthening our global presence. With its outstanding range, fuel efficiency, and passenger comfort, the A350-1000 aligns perfectly with STARLUX’s strategy for long-haul operations and delivering a premium travel experience. As we continue to grow our global network, the A350-1000 will play a key role in supporting our growth, sustainability goals, and operational flexibility.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry stated, “STARLUX Airlines’ decision to expand its fleet with more A350-1000s reaffirms the aircraft’s status as the benchmark for long-haul operations. With its advanced design and fuel-efficient performance, the A350-1000 Long Range Leader enables airlines to optimize routes while reducing environmental impact. We are proud to strengthen our longstanding partnership with STARLUX as they expand their global footprint and connect more destinations with efficiency and comfort.”

STARLUX’s newly unveiled A350-1000 livery embodies the airline’s dedication to innovation and design. Over 70% of the A350-1000’s airframe is constructed from advanced materials—including 53% composites, titanium, and modern aluminum alloys—enhancing both durability and efficiency. The livery pays tribute to these innovations with a “carbon fiber” inspired design. The tail, finished in obsidian gray adorned with earth gold accents, symbolizes the mixture of innovation and stability, while the bold “1000” marking underscores the grandeur of the aircraft, which will soar through the skies with STARLUX’s signature warm and “home in the air” service.

The Airbus A350 family stands as the world’s most modern and efficient widebody aircraft, capable of flying up to approximately 9,700 nautical miles (about 18,000 kilometers). Powered by the latest-generation Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines—among the most fuel-efficient on the market—the A350 delivers a 25% improvement in fuel efficiency and significantly reduces noise, making it one of the quietest widebody aircraft in service. Its airframe and cabin feature advanced aerodynamic design and composite materials, resulting in lower operating costs, enhanced performance and superior passenger comfort compared to previous-generation aircraft.

STARLUX currently operates a fleet of 28 aircraft, including 13 A321neos, 5 A330neos, and 10 A350-900s. Wth this latest order of 10 additional A350-1000 aircraft, STARLUX is set to expand its long-haul capabilities, bringing its total A350-1000 fleet to 18 in the future—further strengthening its global network and premium service.

STARLUX Tickets Open for Booking

Airline ticket reservations can now be booked through travel agents and on www.starlux-airlines.com.

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX is a boutique international airline serving a total of 29 routes from Taiwan to the US, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. STARLUX passengers traveling between North America and Asia are able to enjoy an easy transfer in Taipei with its three US routes: Los Angeles-Taipei, San Francisco-Taipei, and Seattle-Taipei, and an upcoming Ontario-Taipei route (beginning June 2). STARLUX prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience. For more information, visit https://www.starlux-airlines.com/en-US, or on our US social channels Facebook and Instagram.