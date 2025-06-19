Archer Partners With Jetex to Integrate Global Infrastructure Portfolio Into Air Taxi Network

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer (NYSE: ACHR) today announced a strategic partnership with Jetex, a leading global aviation services provider, focused on developing infrastructure across Jetex’s international portfolio of private terminals to support Archer’s planned commercial air taxi network1.

This collaboration, planned to focus initially on infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates, is expected to expand to additional sites around the world across Jetex’s global portfolio, which includes 40 private aircraft terminals in more than 30 countries.

Building upon Archer’s prior partnerships with other leading infrastructure providers, this approach advances Archer’s plans to scale a vertiport network that can support the growth plans for Archer’s air taxi operations globally.

Under this partnership, the two companies plan to enhance Jetex's strategically located fixed base operator (FBOs) locations to better suit Archer’s Midnight aircraft. Archer plans to work with Jetex to design the passenger experience and integrate eVTOL aircraft into daily operations. These upgrades will be paired with Jetex's luxury service standards to deliver an efficient, tech-enabled customer journey.

Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, commented: “eVTOL technology is an instrumental part of our industry, designed to transform urban mobility and shape the future of business aviation. We are proud to work with our partners at Archer on making this ambitious vision a reality at Jetex Abu Dhabi and our other global destinations.”

Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer, said, “Building a beautiful, safe and high-performing aircraft is only one aspect of our business. To succeed in the UAE and beyond we need to pair Midnight with strategic infrastructure that allows us to operate by delivering a premium experience for our passengers. With their wide-ranging global portfolio, and deep expertise with high-end customer service, Jetex is a perfect fit as a partner in Archer’s commercialization strategy.”

The announcement comes as Archer continues to advance its certification and commercialization efforts in the UAE and beyond, building on recent achievements including regulatory design approval for the UAE's first hybrid heliport at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal and ongoing partnerships with leading regional operators including Abu Dhabi Aviation.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing the key enabling technologies and aircraft necessary to power the future of aviation. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

About Jetex

An award-winning global leader in private aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), lifestyle concierge and aircraft charter services, as well as fuelling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding Archer’s future business plans and goals, including statements regarding its aircraft performance, the timing of Archer’s development, commercialization, and certification of its eVTOL aircraft, and plans relating to its global infrastructure buildout and operations. In addition, this press release refers to a strategic partnership that is conditioned on the future execution by the parties of additional binding definitive agreements incorporating the terms outlined in the memorandum of understanding, which definitive agreements may not be completed or may contain different terms than those set forth in the framework agreement. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Source: Archer

Text: ArcherIR

1 Our strategic partnership remains conditional, subject to the execution of further definitive agreements and the satisfaction of certain conditions