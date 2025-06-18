Arketi Group Expands Platform with Audacity Acquisition, Launches Arketi Inside, New Workplace Change and Communications Offering

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arketi Group, an award-winning digital marketing and public relations agency for business-to-business (B2B) technology companies, announced today that it has acquired Audacity, an Atlanta-based internal communications consultancy.

Jason Anthoine, managing founder of Audacity, will join Arketi and lead the agency’s new workplace change and communications offering, Arketi Inside. Anthoine is a 36-year veteran in internal communications who brings deep expertise in leadership visibility, culture alignment, employee engagement, M&A integration, HR and benefits communications, and frontline manager enablement.

“You can’t keep the magic alive in the marketplace if you’re not creating it inside the workplace. Yet too many companies still struggle with operational misalignment, muddled manager communication, and employee experiences that fall flat,” said Anthoine, Arketi senior vice president and managing director of Arketi Inside. “With Arketi Inside, we bring the clarity and real-world strategies needed to close those gaps. This isn’t about internal newsletters, digital signage, or breakroom posters—it’s about strategic change management counsel and communications that drive business results.”

The acquisition and launch of the Arketi Inside offering marks a significant step in Arketi’s expansion strategy. In November 2024, Arketi announced its partnership with private equity firms Go Capital and Station Partners to build a premier B2B marketing and communications agency platform.

“Arketi is building something different—a true platform agency where strategy, storytelling, and execution work together across every audience,” said Mike Neumeier, APR, Arketi co-founder and CEO. “Conversations with clients highlighted a real need for workplace communication expertise, which led us to Audacity and the development of Arketi Inside. Today’s acquisition demonstrates Arketi’s commitment to rapidly expanding its talent, capabilities, and client value.”

Arketi will continue expanding its network of best-in-class B2B technology marketing, communications and PR firms, strategically adding complementary services to deliver a truly integrated, full-spectrum service for its clients. With the launch of the Arketi Inside offering, clients now benefit from having both marketplace and workplace communications expertise under one roof, eliminating silos, ensuring brand consistency, and operational efficiency.

For more information on the Arketi Inside offering, visit arketinside.com.

About Arketi Group

Arketi Group is building a next-generation B2B agency platform that helps business-to-business technology organizations generate revenue and accelerate growth through both marketplace and workplace communications. This includes capabilities in digital marketing and demand generation, public relations, messaging, branding, culture alignment, employee engagement, and change management — ensuring organizations achieve internal alignment and market impact. Recognized as a Chief Marketer “B2B Top Shop” and “Chief Marketer 200” firm, Arketi serves companies including Cantaloupe, CHEP, Cox Communications, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC, NetDocuments, Stryten Energy, and Zyxel Communications. For more information, call 404-451-7832 or visit arketi.com.